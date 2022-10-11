 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

New fair contest calls for beer-inspired recipes

  • 0

Wings, burgers and a twist on beef stroganoff took top honors in the Better With Beer contest Oct. 6 at the Carolina Classic Fair.

The contest was sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Brewery, based in Boone, which also runs a beer garden at the fair. This year was only the second in the fair’s history for which beer has been sold, and it is the first of the Special Foods Contests to feature beer.

The contest encouraged participants to make any kind of dish they wanted except desserts. Entries just had to include AMB beer.

Better With Beer Contest

Evelyn Bullock won third place with these glazed apple wings.

Third place and $100 went to Evelyn Bullock who made chicken wings with an apple glaze that incorporated beer. Bullock also had won third place the night before in a honey contest — with honey butter pecan wings.

Better With Beer Contest

Evelyn Bullock of Eden won third place

For the beer contest, Bullock fried her chickens as she usually does. But then she sauteed some diced apple in butter and apple-pie spice and then stirred that into a glaze made with applesauce and beer. “One little trick,” she said, “put some jalapeno peppers in it.”

Better With Beer Contest

Jennifer Blackburn won second place

Jennifer Blackburn won second place and $125 with beef with creamy beer sauce and beer bread. “It is kind of a like a stroganoff,” she said, with a mushroom cream sauce.

Better With Beer Contest

Jennifer Blackburn’s Beef with Cream Gravy and Beer Bread won second place in the Better With Beer contest.

She used a chuck roast for the beef, braising it like a pot roast but using beer for the liquid. Her sauce has a bit of heavy cream and sour cream, and she served it over egg noodles. For extra measure, she made some beer bread, too. “It’s a really simple beer bread recipe, but it tastes great with the pasta,” she said.

Better With Beer Contest

Ridge

First place and $400 went to Crystal Ridge of Kernersville who made some over-the-top cheeseburgers that incorporated beer-bread crumbs in the well-seasoned meat mixture.

Better With Beer Contest

Crystal Ridge’s Appalachian Beer Cheeseburgers won first place in the Better with Beer contest.

“I grilled the burgers. I made some candied bacon on top,” she said. “I made some beer cheese with the Appalachian Mountain beer as well. And the ciabatta rolls are actually brushed in butter that I melted along with beer. So, lots of flavor in there.”

Glazed Apple Wings

Makes 20 split wings

For the chicken:

20 split wings

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 packet Sazon seasoning (by Goya)

2 cups flour

Oil for frying

For the sauce:

1 8-ounce can applesauce

1 12-ounce can (AMB Rain Drop) beer

2 jalapenos, minced (optional)

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

1 teaspoon rice vinegar

¼ cup granulated sugar

2 apples, diced

Apple-pie spice (or ground cinnamon) to taste

1 tablespoon butter

1. Season wings with salt, pepper, garlic powder and Sazon. Dip each wing in flour, shaking off excess.

2. Heat oil 3 inches deep in a cast-iron skillet to 350 degrees. Fry chicken in small batches, about 5 pieces at a time. Drain on rack or paper towels.

3. Meanwhile, make the sauce by simmering applesauce, beer, jalapenos, red pepper flakes, rice vinegar and sugar in a small pan for about 10 minutes, or until it thickens. Meanwhile, saute the diced apples in butter with apple-pie spice. Once apples are softened, stir them into the glaze.

4. Glaze wings with sauce and serve.

Third place by Evelyn Bullock

Appalachian Beer Cheeseburgers

Makes 8 servings

Burger seasoning:

2 teaspoons Accent seasoning blend

2 teaspoons Lawry’s Seasoning Salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

For the beer bread:

3 cups self-rising flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 12-ounce can (AMB Long Leaf IPA) beer

1 stick salted butter, melted

For the burgers:

1 pound ground pork

½ pound ground beef

¼ cup minced onion

2 tablespoons Allegro Original Marinade

5 tablespoons (AMB Long Leaf IPA) beer

¾ teaspoon burger seasoning (from recipe above)

¾ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1¼ teaspoons chopped fresh parsley

1¾ teaspoons fresh dill, chopped

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheeses

1½ to 2 slices beer bread, cooled and crumbled (from recipe above)

3 tablespoons whole milk

Olive oil (if cooking burgers on stovetop)

1 12-ounce can (AMB Long Leaf IPA) beer

For the candied bacon:

12 ounces center cut bacon

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

For the Appalachian beer cheese:

4½ tablespoons unsalted butter

4½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

¾ cup (AMB Long Leaf IPA) beer

1½ cups whole milk

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

2 cups freshly grated sharp cheddar cheese

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

For the buns:

8 ciabatta rolls, sliced in half (or quartered for sliders)

2 tablespoons salted butter, melted

2 tablespoons (AMB Long Leaf IPA) beer

1. For the seasoning, stir the 3 ingredients until combined. Set aside.

2. For the beer bread, heat oven to 350 degrees. Mix flour and sugar in a mixing bowl until combined. Slow stir in beer until incorporated. Grease a loaf pan and transfer mixture to pan, smoothing the top. Pour ¾ of the butter on top of batter and bake 20 minutes. Check that batter has absorbed most of butter, then add remaining butter and continue baking abouty 30 minutes until lightly golden and cake tester inserted in center comes out clean. Let cool completely on wire rack.

3. Meanwhile mix ground pork, beef, onion, garlic, Allegro marinade, beer, burger seasoning, salt, pepper, cayenne, parsley, dill and cheese until combined. Once bread has cooled, cut 1½ to 2 slices, crumble them into a small bowl. Stir in milk and let sit until absorbed. Mix bread and meat mixtures until evenly combined. Divide into 8 patties. Layer in casserole dish, with wax paper between layers; cover and refrigerate overnight to marinate.

4. For the candied bacon, heat oven to 400 degrees. Line large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place bacon on pan in single layer. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Bake 10 minutes. Flip with tongues, dragging slices through any sugar on the pan. Bake 10 to 15 minutes more until crisp. Cool on wire rack, then break in half and set aside.

5. For the burgers, heat oil in a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat. Cook burgers in batches, sprinkling burger seasoning on each side and pour a couple of tablespoons of beer on them as they cook. Flip as needed until cooked to preferred doneness. Cover with foil and keep warm in 200-degree oven as needed.

6. For the beer cheese, melt butter in medium saucepan over medium heat. Whisk in flour until smooth and cook, stirring, 1 minute. Whisk in beer, then slowly whisk in milk. Cook several minutes, whisking often, until thickened. Stir in Worcestershire, mustard, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Gradually whisk in cheddar until melted and smooth. Then gradually whisk in mozzarella. Stir until completely smooth. Remove from heat.

7. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place a patty on each bottom bun. Place them on parchment-lined baking sheet. Reheat bacon in microwave if needed and place in cross shape on burgers. Spoon beer cheese on tops of burgers.

8. For the buns, melt the butter with the beer and brush tops of buns. Place tops on burgers, cover with foil and bake about 10 minutes to rewarm as needed. If desired, brush buns again with beer-butter mixture just before serving.

First place from Crystal Ridge of Kernersville

Beef With Creamy Beer Sauce and Beer Bread

For the beer bread:

3 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 12-ounce can (AMB Boone Creek) beer

4 tablespoons melted butter

For the beef:

2 pounds boneless chuck roast

1 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons ground pepper

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 12-ounce cans (AMB Boone Creek) beer

1 8-ounce package baby bella mushrooms, sliced

¼ cup flour

2 tablespoons butter

3 tablespoons sour cream

3 tablespoons heavy cream

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 pound egg noodles, cooked and drained

1. For the beer bread, heat oven to 375 degrees. Grease a 9-by-5-inch loaf pan. Mix dry ingredients together, then stir in beer until combined. Spread into loaf pan, drizzle butter on top and bake 35 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Allow to cool at least 15 minutes before slicing.

1. For the beef, heat oven to 350 degrees. Coat the chuck roast with flour and salt and pepper. Heat a pan to high heat, add olive oil and brown meat on all sides. Place in Dutch oven and add onion and beer. Cover and bake for 1 to 2 hours or until meat is falling apart. “Once meat is done, you can start pot of water for the noodles.)

2. Remove meat from Dutch oven and set aside. Add mushrooms and simmer on the stovetop until they are tender. In a small bowl, whisk flour into heavy cream, sour cream and Worcestershire until smooth, then stir mixture into the pot. Cook, stirring, until sauce is thickened.

3. Shred beef and return to pot until thoroughly heated. Serve over noodles with beer bread on the side.

Second place by Jennifer Blackburn

Tags

