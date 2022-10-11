New fair contest calls for beer-inspirited recipes

Wings, burgers and a twist on beef stroganoff took top honors in the Better With Beer contest Thursday night at the Carolina Classic Fair.

The contest was sponsored by Appalachian Mountain Brewery, based in Boone, which also runs a beer garden at the fair. This year was only the second in the fair’s history for which beer has been sold, and it is the first of the Special Foods Contests to feature beer.

The contest encouraged participants to make any kind of dish they wanted except desserts. Entries just had to include AMB beer.

Third place and $100 went to Evelyn Bullock who made chicken wings with an apple glaze that incorporated beer. Bullock also had won third place the night before in a honey contest — with honey butter pecan wings.

For the beer contest, Bullock fried her chickens as she usually does. But then she sauteed some diced apple in butter and apple-pie spice and then stirred that into a glaze made with applesauce and beer. “One little trick,” she said, “put some jalapeno peppers in it.”

Jennifer Blackburn won second place and $125 with beef with creamy beer sauce and beer bread. “It is kind of a like a stroganoff,” she said, with a mushroom cream sauce.

She used a chuck roast for the beef, braising it like a pot roast but using beer for the liquid. Her sauce has a bit of heavy cream and sour cream, and she served it over egg noodles. For extra measure, she made some beer bread, too. “It’s a really simple beer bread recipe, but it tastes great with the pasta,” she said.

First place and $400 went to Crystal Ridge of Kernersville who made some over-the-top cheeseburgers that incorporated beer-bread crumbs in the well-seasoned meat mixture.

“I grilled the burgers. I made some candied bacon on top,” she said. “I made some beer cheese with the Appalachian Mountain beer as well. And the ciabatta rolls are actually brushed in butter that I melted along with beer. So, lots of flavor in there.”