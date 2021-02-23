New fast-food restaurant coming to former Zesto location on New Walkertown Road

A new fast-food restaurant is going into the space vacated by Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream at 2600 New Walkertown Road.

Lee Price, a veteran of fast-food restaurants, will be the owner of Papa Lee’s Grill, which he hopes to open March 15.

“It will be fast food. We’ll have hamburgers, footlong hot dogs, five flavors of chicken wings,” he said.

The menu will be broad, like the menu was at Zesto. “It’s going to be a variety of things: birria tacos, fish sandwich, shrimp sandwich. We’ll have vegan burgers, turkey burgers. We’ll have several salads.

Algenon Cash opened Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream in 2018 but closed the restaurant during the pandemic.

Price said he has known Cash for years and had helped out at Zesto briefly during its opening months. “We also had worked together years ago at McDonald’s,” Price said.

Price, 52, said, he had been more or less retired before this opportunity came up. He left Bojangles in 2017 after about 10 years with the company. Before that, he worked for McDonald’s for about 20 years.

“This has been a dream of mine to open my own restaurant since sixth grade,” he said. “I like customer service. Customer service is what I do.”

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.