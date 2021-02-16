New food truck is like a diner on wheels

A new food truck has parked itself on the northern side of town, in the parking lot of Color Carpets at 3132 Reynolda Road, between Reynolda Manor Shopping Center and Yadkinville Road.

Mel’s Rollin’ Diner is run by 20-year-old Michael Popp of Yadkinville in partnership with his father, Robert Melly.

“A neighbor and friend was running this truck with the same name, the same wrap on it, and I used to go up there all the time,” Popp said. “One day my dad came home and said, ‘Do you like Mel’s Diner? Do you really like it?’ The next day it was in the driveway when I got home from school.”

Though named Mel by the former owner, Popp decided to keep the name — his father went by Mel years ago in the Marines.

Popp has been working in restaurants since he was a young teenager, cooking at such places as J. Butler’s bar and Grille in Lewisville and T.J.’s Deli on Country Club Road in Winston-Salem. He more recently had waited tables at Olive Garden.

He also spent time helping out his dad with renovating houses. Popp had been operating the truck in Yadkinville for about four months, but was looking for a better location.