New food truck parked at Fiddlin' Fish

Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. has a new food partner. Michael and Michelle Millan, owners of Mojito Latin Soul Food restaurant, 723 N. Trade St., are partnering with Fiddlin’ Fish owners David Ashe and Stuart Barnart in a food truck (or technically, trailer) that will be permanently set up outside the brewery at 772 N. Trade.

The Millans recently retired their own Mojito Mobile Kitchen after opening Mojito Latin Soul Food in October. They have refitted their trailer, turning it into Tuning Fork Provisions, which features American bar food.

Tuning Fork replaces the Slanted Shed truck that used to serve food regularly outside Fiddlin' Fish. Slanted Shed shut down in October when owner Will Newell decided to get out of the food business.

Tuning Fork’s menu includes Buffalo wings (6 for $10), pork and chicken-tender tacos (3 for $12), slow-cooked shredded beef and cheese sandwich ($14). The menu also has fried cauliflower, fries, bratwurst and a classic burger. There is a kid’s menu, and one dessert: chocolate lava cake ($8).

Current hours for Tuning Provisions are 4 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 8:30 on Sunday.

For more information, visit Tuning Fork Provisions’ Facebook page.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

