 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New FX series 'The Bear' heats things up in the kitchen

  • 0

A new FX dramedy focuses on the restaurant world and a chef who comes home to run the family business in Chicago.

"The Bear" stars Jeremy Allen White - best-known for playing Lip on Showtime's "Shameless" - as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a chef who leaves the world of fine dining to take over The Original Beef of Chicagoland, a sandwich shop, after a death in the family .

'A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide," FX said in a statement.

The Bear follows Carmy as he struggles with changing both himself and the family restaurant.

The half-hour series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson have recurring roles. "The Bear" was created by Christopher Storer ("Ramy," "Eighth Grade").

People are also reading…

"The Bear" will be streaming on Hulu, beginning June 23.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chicks postpone tour dates due to Natalie Maines' vocal issues

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert