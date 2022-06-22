New FX series 'The Bear' heats things up in the kitchen

A new FX dramedy focuses on the restaurant world and a chef who comes home to run the family business in Chicago.
"The Bear" stars Jeremy Allen White - best-known for playing Lip on Showtime's "Shameless" - as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto, a chef who leaves the world of fine dining to take over The Original Beef of Chicagoland, a sandwich shop, after a death in the family .
'A world away from what he’s used to, Carmy must balance the soul-crushing realities of small business ownership, his strong-willed and recalcitrant kitchen staff and his strained familial relationships, all while grappling with the impact of his brother’s suicide," FX said in a statement.
The Bear follows Carmy as he struggles with changing both himself and the family restaurant.
The half-hour series also stars Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Ayo Edebiri, Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce and Liza Colón-Zayas. Edwin Lee Gibson and Matty Matheson have recurring roles. "The Bear" was created by Christopher Storer ("Ramy," "Eighth Grade").
"The Bear" will be streaming on Hulu, beginning June 23.
