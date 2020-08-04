If you wanted to call Cibo Trattoria “Paul’s 2.0,” you wouldn’t be far off. Risen out of the ashes of Paul’s Fine Italian Dining, Cibo features the chef, sous-chef and longtime manager of Paul’s, along with many of the same Italian dishes served at Paul’s for more than 30 years in Winston-Salem.
Paul’s, founded in 1988 on Robinhood Hood by Italian-American Paul Perello, had been struggling in recent years, most especially since Perello’s death in 2015. Perello’s widow, Marcella, and son Marcello, were last open in May and made the final decision to close permanently by the first of July.
Cibo not only rose out of the ashes of Paul’s, it rose fast. By July 10, Cibo’s doors were open. Such speed was due in part to the skills of Freddy Lee, a co-owner of Bernardin’s and other restaurants around town. With Paul’s key staff on board, Lee was able to quickly install Cibo in the shuttered Trade Street Diner at 529 N. Trade St.
Lee and brother Terry Lee operated Trade Street Diner in partnership with chef John Tharp from October 2107 until March, when the first COVID-19 restaurant restrictions were imposed. Trade Street shut its doors in March and never reopened.
Lee said he felt that the diner was not a good fit for that location. He hopes Cibo will fare better.
The idea for Cibo came out of Lee’s talks with Lisa Massey, a former manager at Paul’s. “We’ve known each a long time, probably 20 years,” Lee said. “When we heard that Paul’s was closing, we talked about partnering together. It all happened in about three weeks. It was pretty fast.”
Massey, 48, cut her restaurant teeth at Paul’s. “I started there at 17 as a server, then a bartender. Then I was a manager the last 18 years, until 2018. Paul was a like a second father to me. I learned everything from him,” she said.
Similarly, chef Pedro Collado and sous chef Santo Amador had followed Paul to Winston-Salem from New York in 1988 and had worked at Paul’s ever since. Collado and Amador, both natives of the Dominican Republic, became the repositories of all the classic Italian dishes for which Paul’s was known.
As you might expect from two chefs who have cooked pretty much the same dishes at the same restaurant for 32 years, their “new” menu at Cibo looks a lot like their old menu at Paul’s.
“There are a lot of similar dishes, but Freddy has put his twist on them,” Collado said.
Lee said he has added fresher ingredients and a few modern touches. “And the menu is a lot smaller,” Lee said.
So instead of 15 pasta dishes at Paul’s, there’s 10 at Cibo. The 10 veal dishes are down to three, the six chicken entrees are down to three, and the 12 seafood entrees are down to two.
While Paul’s also sold vegetables and other sides a la carte, Cibo includes them in entrees.
Cibo also lets customers customize salads and pasta dishes by adding chicken, shrimp or salmon for an additional charge.
Such popular Paul’s dishes as eggplant Parmesan ($14), veal piccata ($25), manicotti ($15) and minestrone ($6) can be found at Cibo.
Collado also is serving some new dishes. New appetizers include Wagyu meatballs ($10). New pastas include lobster ravioli ($22) and gnocchi with roast duck in red wine sauce ($19).
New entrees include lamb chops with honey-mustard basil pesto ($29), osso buco ($29) and a surf and turf of filet medallions and shrimp ($25).
All entrees are under $30.
All in all, about two-thirds of Cibo’s dishes were on Paul’s menu, though at Cibo they may have a new name or minor tweak.
And, Massey and Collado said, they’ve found themselves serving other dishes from Paul’s by request, too. “People will ask for something from Paul’s because they know I can make it,” said Collado, who is happy to oblige.
Cibo has full ABC permits, and customers here can get beer on tap or craft cocktails in addition to wine.
Massey and Lee said that business has been good so far, as customers who miss Paul’s have been making their way downtown.
The restaurant is small, seating 70 inside under normal circumstances but only 35 because of COVID-19 restrictions. It has three tables out front, but plans to add about 20 more outdoor seats soon in an adjacent courtyard.
