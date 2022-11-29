New Japanese restaurant on Hanes Mill Road has big, sprawling menu of sushi, bento, ramen and more

North Winston-Salem got a new Japanese restaurant this month when Konnichiwa opened at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road in Oak Summit Shopping Center.

“Konnichiwa” (pronounced KON-Nee-Chee-Wah) is a Japanese greeting like “hello.” The restaurant is the third Japanese restaurant to open in this area, joining Trido of Japan on University Parkway and Kimono Japanese Restaurant on Summit Square Boulevard — both less than a mile away.

Konnichiwa is a small but growing family-owned chain based in South Carolina. Owner Ikomang Yasa opened the first Konnichiwa in Boiling Springs, S.C., near Spartanburg, in 2019.

Now, it has 10 locations. Seven are in South Carolina, one is in Ohio and two are in North Carolina. The Charlotte location opened in 2021.

Winston-Salem’s Konnichiwa opened Nov. 8.

Konnichiwa Japanese Restaurant Address: 386 East Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem, N.C. 27105 Phone: 336-377-7105 Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily Facebook: Konnichiwa of Winston-Salem

Yasa said he is a native of Bali, which is in Indonesia, about 3,000 miles south of Japan. “My mother is from Japan, and I worked in Japan for eight years,” he said by email.

Manager Michael Kehidata said that the company employs numerous people from Bali, where Japanese food is common. “It’s healthier. And we like fresh food.”

Konnichiwa has a large menu that offers a wide variety of Japanese food, including sushi, hibachi rice bowls, bento boxes and ramen. “We also have chicken wings but those are American,” Kehidata said.

He said the restaurant is probably best known for sushi, which dominates the menu. The restaurant features all the classic sashimi and nigiri (hand-shaped sushi), and about 70 different rolls. These range from a simple tuna or salmon roll to ones with large amounts of unusual fillings or toppings.

Many of those, Kehidata said, are foods not seen in Japan, but more “East meets West” fusion.

The Kamikaze ($12) has tempura crab, cream cheese and avocado topped with lobster salad, kabayaki sauce, spicy aioli, sweet chili, crunch and green onion.

The HaDouken ($15) combines spicy tuna with crab salad, seared tuna, salmon, spicy aioli, ponzu and tobiko.

The New Gangnam ($18) is a roll filled with filet mignon, cucumber and spring mixed greens, topped with tempura kimchi.

Customers also can order a variety of sushi/sashimi combo platters, topping out at the Sushi Party for 4 ($90), which contains 15 pieces of sashimi; 9 of nigiri; cucumber salad; and spicy tuna, Romeo, California and Sleeping Beauty rolls.

The Chef’s Special menu also offers such items as o’toro (blue-fin tuna belly, $21), hamachi kama (grilled yellowtail collar, $13) and takoyaki (spicy octopus ball, $6.95).

Appetizers on the regular menu include spring rolls, egg rolls and crab Rangoon (all $4.95 each).

Bento boxes ($9.95 to $24.95) are available with a variety of proteins, including tofu, chicken katsu, jumbo shrimp, red snapper, lobster tail, N.Y. strip steak and filet mignon. Side items included in each box are gyoza dumplings, California roll, sauteed vegetables and fried rice.

There are also more than a dozen hibachi rice bowls, including bang bang shrimp or chicken, salmon, scallops and ribeye. The Super Bowl — the most expensive bowl at $19.97 — includes shrimp, chicken and N.Y. strip steak.

Rounding out the menu are the ramen with pork ($12.97), and the wings, regular or spicy ($8.95 for six or $13.95 for 12).

Konnichiwa has been rapidly expanding, so it won’t be surprising if more N.C. locations open up in the near future. The 11th Konnichiwa is set to open in December in Charleston, S.C.

As Kehidata explained, “When COVID came and many places closed, we opened.”