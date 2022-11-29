 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Japanese restaurant on Hanes Mill Road has big, sprawling menu of sushi, bento, ramen and more

  • Updated
  • 0

North Winston-Salem got a new Japanese restaurant this month when Konnichiwa opened at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road in Oak Summit Shopping Center.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Assorted sushi rolls from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road in the Oak Summit Shopping Center. 

“Konnichiwa” (pronounced KON-Nee-Chee-Wah) is a Japanese greeting like “hello.” The restaurant is the third Japanese restaurant to open in this area, joining Trido of Japan on University Parkway and Kimono Japanese Restaurant on Summit Square Boulevard — both less than a mile away.

Konnichiwa is a small but growing family-owned chain based in South Carolina. Owner Ikomang Yasa opened the first Konnichiwa in Boiling Springs, S.C., near Spartanburg, in 2019.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Sushi Party for Four from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.

Now, it has 10 locations. Seven are in South Carolina, one is in Ohio and two are in North Carolina. The Charlotte location opened in 2021.

Winston-Salem’s Konnichiwa opened Nov. 8.

Yasa said he is a native of Bali, which is in Indonesia, about 3,000 miles south of Japan. “My mother is from Japan, and I worked in Japan for eight years,” he said by email.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Michael Kehidata, general manager of Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant. “When COVID came and many places closed, we opened," he said, speaking of opening new restaurants during the height of the pandemic.

Manager Michael Kehidata said that the company employs numerous people from Bali, where Japanese food is common. “It’s healthier. And we like fresh food.”

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

A bang bang shrimp hibachi bowl from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.

Konnichiwa has a large menu that offers a wide variety of Japanese food, including sushi, hibachi rice bowls, bento boxes and ramen. “We also have chicken wings but those are American,” Kehidata said.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Sushi chef Wayan Pastika prepares sushi at Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.

He said the restaurant is probably best known for sushi, which dominates the menu. The restaurant features all the classic sashimi and nigiri (hand-shaped sushi), and about 70 different rolls. These range from a simple tuna or salmon roll to ones with large amounts of unusual fillings or toppings.

Many of those, Kehidata said, are foods not seen in Japan, but more “East meets West” fusion.

The Kamikaze ($12) has tempura crab, cream cheese and avocado topped with lobster salad, kabayaki sauce, spicy aioli, sweet chili, crunch and green onion.

The HaDouken ($15) combines spicy tuna with crab salad, seared tuna, salmon, spicy aioli, ponzu and tobiko.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Sushi from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road in the Oak Summit Shopping Center. 

The New Gangnam ($18) is a roll filled with filet mignon, cucumber and spring mixed greens, topped with tempura kimchi.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Customers also can order a variety of sushi/sashimi combo platters, topping out at the Sushi Party for 4 ($90), which contains 15 pieces of sashimi; 9 of nigiri; cucumber salad; and spicy tuna, Romeo, California and Sleeping Beauty rolls.

The Chef’s Special menu also offers such items as o’toro (blue-fin tuna belly, $21), hamachi kama (grilled yellowtail collar, $13) and takoyaki (spicy octopus ball, $6.95).

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Spring rolls, from left, egg rolls and crab Rangoon appetizers, all served with custom sweet chili sauce from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.

Appetizers on the regular menu include spring rolls, egg rolls and crab Rangoon (all $4.95 each).

Bento boxes ($9.95 to $24.95) are available with a variety of proteins, including tofu, chicken katsu, jumbo shrimp, red snapper, lobster tail, N.Y. strip steak and filet mignon. Side items included in each box are gyoza dumplings, California roll, sauteed vegetables and fried rice.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Filet mignon bento box from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.

There are also more than a dozen hibachi rice bowls, including bang bang shrimp or chicken, salmon, scallops and ribeye. The Super Bowl — the most expensive bowl at $19.97 — includes shrimp, chicken and N.Y. strip steak.

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

A Super Bowl hibachi bowl with chicken, beef and shrimp from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.

Rounding out the menu are the ramen with pork ($12.97), and the wings, regular or spicy ($8.95 for six or $13.95 for 12).

Konnichiwa has been rapidly expanding, so it won’t be surprising if more N.C. locations open up in the near future. The 11th Konnichiwa is set to open in December in Charleston, S.C.

As Kehidata explained, “When COVID came and many places closed, we opened.”

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Sushi Party for Four from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

A sushi chef seers tuna for sushi at Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Egg rolls with sweet chili sauce from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Filet mignon bento box from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Sushi from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Assorted sushi rolls from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Crab Rangoon with sweet chili sauce from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

A bang bang shrimp hibachi bowl from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Sushi chef Wayan Pastika prepares sushi at Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Spring rolls with sweet chili sauce from Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant.
Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant

Konnichiwa Japanese restaurant at 386 E. Hanes Mill Road.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

