New Kernersville restaurant combines quick-service chicken and seafood

Three veteran restaurateurs have opened a new chicken concept in Kernersville. Brother Cluckers opened June 13 in a former Subway location at 1547 Union Cross Road in the Union Cross Station shopping center, about a quarter mile off Interstate 40.

The restaurant is owned by Andrew "Bobo" Bobotsiares, the owner of Bobo’s Deli and Grill in Winston-Salem and a partner in the Mayflower Seafood Restaurant chain founded by his father, Stavros Bobotsiares; Deiby Ascanio, a partner in Mayflower; and Johnny Pappas, a partner in Fratellis Steakhouse in Winston-Salem, Three Bulls Steakhouse in Clemmons and Sammy G’s Tavern in High Point.

Brother Cluckers is a twist on an idea that they tossed around years ago. “We used to talk about doing a kind of Mayflower Express,” Bobotsiares said.

The idea would be a simplified, fast version of the fried seafood plates for which Mayflower is known.

“But then we decided to do chicken, because chicken places are really trending now,” Bobotsiares said.

Ever since the chicken-sandwich war ignited between Chick-fil-A and Popeyes in 2019, demand for fried chicken sandwiches has soared, leading hundreds of restaurants — chains and independents — to add them to their menu or to create whole menus centered on them.

That pretty much describes Brother Cluckers. But there is a difference, one that drew general manager Ted Kimball to the business. “I liked that it also has seafood,” Kimball said.

Though chicken dominates the menu at Brother Cluckers, fried flounder and shrimp are part of the mix.

Cluckers offers a variety of plates, sandwiches and salads.

The Clucker plate is available several ways. With chicken tenders, fried or grilled, it comes in a 3- or 5-piece plate ($7.49 to $8.99), with two sauces, two sides and a drink.

Other Clucker plates have fried shrimp ($9.99), fried fish ($10.49) or a combo ($12.49) of any two chicken or seafood items.

There’s about a half-dozen chicken sandwiches, including fried, grilled, spicy or blackened. They cost from $4.99 to $5.99 alone, or from $7.49 to $8.99 as a combo with one side and a drink.

The Clucking Club sandwich offers a choice of the fried, grilled, or spicy fried chicken with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickles and spicy ranch sauce.

Other sandwiches include fish, shrimp and the clucking wrap (made with grilled or blackened chicken).

Chicken and shrimp also are available in kids’ portions.

The menu includes a house salad ($8.99) and a Cobb salad ($9.99), both of which come with a choice of (chopped) grilled or fried chicken tenders.

Sides include slaw, french fries, fried okra, hush puppies, baked beans and potato salad. For an extra charge, customers can choose mac ’n’ cheese, fresh fruit, waffle fries or a side salad.

Desserts include hand-dipped ice cream, milkshakes and banana pudding.

The only part of the chicken that Cluckers uses is the tender, and it is hand-breaded in Cluckers’ own breading recipe, made with cornmeal.

Drinks consist of sodas, tea and water. Cluckers does not serve alcohol.

The restaurant has 40 seats but is set up for easy takeout with a drive-thru window and online ordering through Toasttab.com.

Pappas said that the menu is purposefully simple to make it quick and easy to execute — and execute consistently — but that it offers a lot of choices.

“We kept it simple, with just the three proteins,” Pappas said. “But then there are all of the sauces — 12 sauces. It’s the sauces that give you all the options.”

Featured sauces are the Cluckers sauce, a combination of BBQ and honey mustard, and BC pickle sauce, essentially a comeback sauce with pickles. (Comeback sauce typically is a blend of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire and spices.)

Other sauces include tartar, cocktail, Buffalo, Asian sweet, sriracha honey, ranch, chipotle ranch, BBQ, chipotle BBQ, and honey mustard.

Pappas said that the partners are using the Kernersville location as a kind of test case. “Another reason we made the menu this way,” Pappas said, “is that it’s easy to replicate because we’d really like to open more units.”

