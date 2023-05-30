Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A new Mexican restaurant is coming to 2021 Griffith Road, Suite 100, just off Hanes Mall Boulevard and next to Lucha Libre Ice Cream & Churros.

Luna Playa Taqueria is owned by the same family that has run Taqueria El Paisano at 2742 Waughtown St. for more than 15 years.

The restaurant says on its website that the menu is inspired by the food of the Costa Chica region of the state of Guerrero, extending along the coast south of Acapulco down to Oaxaca.

The heart of the menu will be tacos with such fillings as al pastor, carnitas, chorizo and carne asada.

There also will be tortas, burritos, enchiladas, quesadillas, sopas and salads.

The restaurant also plans to serve weekend brunch with such dishes as chilaquiles and huevos rancheros.

It will have full ABC permits, offering beer, wine and margaritas.

There is no word on an opening date yet, but construction of the space is nearing completion.

For more information, visit lunaplayatacos.com.