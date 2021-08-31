 Skip to main content
New PBS cooking show to feature N.C. food writer Sheri Castle
N.C. cookbook author Sheri Castle will be the host of a new PBS North Carolina cooking show.

“The Key Ingredient” will premiere at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23 on PBS NC.

The season will consist of eight half-hour episodes. In each one, Castle will share recipes and cooking tips as well as introduce viewers to N.C. chefs, farmers and fishermen.

“Great stories have always fascinated me, both listening to them and telling a few of my own,” Castle said.

Each episode will feature four recipes, which will be published online.

Castle grew up in the North Carolina mountains and now lives near Chapel Hill. She is both a food writer and cooking instructor. Her books include “The New Southern Garden Cookbook,” “Instantly Southern,” and “The Southern Living Community Cookbook.”

For more information, visit www.TheKeyIngredient.com.

