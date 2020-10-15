New restaurant brings a taste of Miami to Trade Street

Two Miami natives have brought a taste of their home city to Trade Street downtown.

Michael and Michelle Millan opened Mojito Latin Soul Food on Oct. 9 at 723 N. Trade St. in the former location of Mary’s Gourmet Diner.

The Millans, high-school sweethearts from Miami who have lived in Winston-Salem for more than 10 years, are already known to many in the community for their Mojito Mobile Kitchen, which has been selling Cuban street food in this area since 2017.

Michael Millan, a first-generation Cuban-American, also was a partner in Mary’s for its last two years. Millan and founder Mary Haglund closed Mary’s in June. Before that, Millan cooked at such places as Rana Loca and the Piedmont Club, both now closed.

The inside of the restaurant got a makeover to turn it into Mojito. Most noticeable is the large new mural in the front dining room by local tattoo artist Mari Allende. It pays tribute to the tradition of women who hand-roll cigars in Cuba.

In the second dining room, the Millans have built a small bar, with a humidor for cigars.