New restaurant in Westfield offers views of Pilot Mountain, Hanging Rock

Westfield residents have a new option for restaurant dining, Big Creek Lodge at Luna's Trail Farm and Event Center.

Daniel Wilson bought the 350-acre property — part of the former Dearmin Farm — about 10 years ago and built a center for weddings and other special events.

He then decided to build a second building for more events, this time adding a kitchen so that he could offer catering services for events. Big Creek Lodge was finished in February. It has nine rooms for overnight guests on the second floor in addition to a large kitchen, dining room, bar area and private event rooms. Windows and a large patio offer stunning views of Pilot Mountain and Hanging Rock.

Even at half capacity to meet COVID-19 guidelines, the lodge can accommodate over 200 people.

The property also has three three-bedroom cabins. And the kitchen at Big Creek was designed to offer breakfast and other meals for overnight guests. But Wilson has opened it up to the public, turning Big Creek into a popular restaurant destination for locals and out-of-town visitors. With a lot of space for social distancing and less than an hour from Winston-Salem, it also serves as a nice little getaway spot for people in the surrounding area.