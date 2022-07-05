New restaurant supply store to open in Winston-Salem

US Foods Holding Corp., a national food-service distributor, is planning to open a CHEF’STORE at 140 Stratford Commons Court in Winston-Salem.

The store, set to open in December, offers warehouse-style shopping for members of the food industry and is also open to the public with no membership required.

The store will sell a combination of food and restaurant supplies.

Foods will include fresh meat, produce, dairy and deli items, and frozen seafood.

Other items including catering and janitorial supplies.

The new CHEF’STORE location will be 23,500 square feet adjacent to Golf Galaxy in a small shopping center near Hanes Mall.

US Foods currently operates more than 80 CHEF’STORE locations in 13 states.

For more information, visit CHEFSTORE.COM.

