New, spacious bar brings golf simulators and more to Clemmons

A new sports bar has opened in Clemmons, offering golf simulators and more.

The Playground Golf and Sports Bar opened in mid-April at 6355 Jessie Lane, in the back side of Clemmons Town Center, behind and under Ketchie Creek Bakery and near the Holiday Inn Express.

Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Will Herndon uses the golf simulator at Playground Golf and Sports Bar at 6355 Jessie Lane in Clemmons. 

The new, spacious bar – the largest in Clemmons and one of the largest in Forsyth County – is owned by two couples, Zach and Jessica Manning and Shawn and Wendy Dulaney.

Zach Manning, who runs Good Deeds Insurance, and Shawn Dulaney, who runs Dulaney Group Technologies, met at a meeting of Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce back in 2013. “We became friends, and our families became friends. And in 2019, we decided we wanted to open a bar,” Zach Manning said.

Though started planning the bar in 2019, they ran into several delays associated with the coronavirus pandemic.

The Playground has 11,000 square feet, including a large private room for parties or corporate events. Capacity is 470 people inside.

Because of the large square footage, Playground offers a wide variety of seating. There are probably 20 or more seats at the bar plus lots of couches and comfortable chairs. There also are several long pine tables and a variety of smaller wooden tables. “We made all the wooden tables ourselves,” Shawn Dulaney said.

Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Julie Ferraro (clockwise from left), Matthew Ferraro, Joseph Ferraro, Paul Harrison and Sarah Ferraro enjoy an afternoon at Playground Golf and Sports Bar. The bar and entertainment facility opened at 6355 Jessie Lane in Clemmons. 

At one end of the space are the three large golf simulators. “We love golf. But we don’t get to golf as much as we’d like it,” Zach Manning said with a laugh, explaining why they decided to install the simulators.

“But these have a lot more than golf,” he said.

The three simulators can be used to play soccer, baseball, football, hockey, cricket and more. There’s a whole series of carnival games, too. “Most people come for golf. But zombie dodgeball is probably our most popular, at least for groups,” Manning said.

The bar requests reservations for the simulators, though walk-ins are accepted if the simulators have not been reserved. Time on the simulators is sold in one-hour blocks, starting at $45 for early hours on weekdays, going up to $55 for weekday evenings and then to $75 on weekends.

Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Zach and Jessica Manning (left) are co-owners of Playground Golf and Sports Bar with Shawn Dulaney (right) and his wife, Wendy. The bar and entertainment facility opened at 6355 Jessie Lane in Clemmons.

“We open at 4 p.m. most days, but you actually can reserve the simulators before 4 and play before the bar is open,” Manning said.

That gives families opportunities to play before the bar crowd comes in. “We welcome families earlier, but we’re 21-and-up after 8 p.m.,” Manning said.

Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Matt Spooner tosses a football at a video target on one of three sports simulators at Playground Golf and Sports Bar at 6355 Jessie Lane in Clemmons. 

There also are four indoor cornhole games, a tabletop shuffleboard and “tons of board games,” including such classics as Clue, Scrabble and Chinese checkers.

The Playground has 20 beer taps. “We are hyper local, so most of the taps are from breweries in the area. We have just a couple from out of state, and Guinness.

Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Zach and Jessica Manning (left) are co-owners of Playground Golf and Sports Bar with Shawn Dulaney (right) and his wife, Wendy. The bar and entertainment facility opened at 6355 Jessie Lane in Clemmons. 

The bar has a bottoms-up tap system. “It’s good for us because there’s less waste, but it’s also a clean pour with less foam,” Zach Manning said.

The beer selection rotates frequently, and customers use a QR code to access the menu.

The bar also offers a variety of wine and cocktails.

Drink specials include half-price wine on Wednesdays, $1 off craft beer on Thursdays, and $5 margaritas on Mondays.

The bar does not serve food. “But we encourage people to bring in food from Cugino Forno and the other places around us,” Manning said.

Playground Golf and Sports Bar

Playground Golf and Sports Bar has opened at 6355 Jessie Lane in the lower level of Clemmons Town Center.

The Playground is offering live music frequently, with jazz most Tuesdays, and other styles on other nights.

It also plans to have a regular trivia night and lots of other special events. A comedy night, with two stand-up comics, is scheduled for May 19.

Other ideas the owners have tossed around include craft and gardening/plant classes, and demos or lessons from golf pros.

“We’re trying to think outside the box,” Jessica Manning said.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

(336) 727-7394

@mhastingswsj

