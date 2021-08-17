New store on Cloverdale features Herbalife protein and energy drinks

The owner of a smoothie and energy-drink store in Lexington now has opened in Winston-Salem.
Pulse Winston is at 2257 Cloverdale Ave. in Cloverdale Shopping Center.
Owner Regan Abele, 30, also owns a similar store called BAM Nutrition in Lexington. She said she has been looking for a Winston-Salem location for some time.
“Winston-Salem just has an active community, and it seems to support small businesses,” she said.
Both Pulse Winston and BAM Nutrition exclusively use Herbalife nutritional powders in their beverages.
Pulse Winston sells a variety of smoothies, energy drinks and herbal teas.
Smoothies — which the shop calls shakes though they are non-dairy — are made with water, ice and Herballife powders. “The smoothies or shakes are a meal replacement, and have 24 grams of protein and 200 to 250 calories,” Abele said. They also are loaded with 21 vitamins and minerals. Abele said that some of the flavors are gluten-free.
Smoothies ($7) come in such flavors as strawberry cheesecake, chocolate birthday cake and orange cream. They are available with such additions as berries, peanut butter or probiotic for an extra charge of 50 cents to $4.
Iced herbal teas ($2.50 to $4.50) use a blend of black and green teas, and come in such flavors as raspberry, peach and lemon. There’s also a protein iced coffee ($4 to $6).
Pulse Winston’s energy drinks ($4.50 to $7.50) use a base of the herbal tea with a Herbalife energy tablet for added caffeine, B vitamins and aloe. “One of the most popular energy drinks is One in a Melon (watermelon and strawberry),” Abele said. Other flavors include Honolulu (orange and pineapple) and Lime-A-Rita (lemon and lime).
The store sells only those three types of beverages and no food. Abele said that the store is not set up to sell the Herbalife powders by themselves, but that she can do that on request.
Pulse describes itself as a “happy and healthy hangout.”
Abele got into the business first as a distributor for Herbalife right after she graduated from UNCG with a degree in hospitality and tourism. Then she worked for a similar store in Greensboro before starting BAM in Lexington about eight years ago.
“There are locations like this all over the country,” Abele said. “If you are a (Herbalife) distributor and meet the guidelines you can open a location.”
