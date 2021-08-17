New store on Cloverdale features Herbalife protein and energy drinks

Smoothies ($7) come in such flavors as strawberry cheesecake, chocolate birthday cake and orange cream. They are available with such additions as berries, peanut butter or probiotic for an extra charge of 50 cents to $4.

Iced herbal teas ($2.50 to $4.50) use a blend of black and green teas, and come in such flavors as raspberry, peach and lemon. There’s also a protein iced coffee ($4 to $6).

Pulse Winston’s energy drinks ($4.50 to $7.50) use a base of the herbal tea with a Herbalife energy tablet for added caffeine, B vitamins and aloe. “One of the most popular energy drinks is One in a Melon (watermelon and strawberry),” Abele said. Other flavors include Honolulu (orange and pineapple) and Lime-A-Rita (lemon and lime).

The store sells only those three types of beverages and no food. Abele said that the store is not set up to sell the Herbalife powders by themselves, but that she can do that on request.

Pulse describes itself as a “happy and healthy hangout.”

Abele got into the business first as a distributor for Herbalife right after she graduated from UNCG with a degree in hospitality and tourism. Then she worked for a similar store in Greensboro before starting BAM in Lexington about eight years ago.

“There are locations like this all over the country,” Abele said. “If you are a (Herbalife) distributor and meet the guidelines you can open a location.”

