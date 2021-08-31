New store on West End Blvd. specializes in local foods

A new food store specializing in local and North Carolina products opened this spring at 395 West End Blvd. in the same building that houses Lavender and Honey Kitchen, Fiddle & Fig home store and Alkali hair studio.
Poppyseed Provisions quietly opened in April, but a lot of people have yet to discover it because it is on the lower floor accessed only from the rear of the building.
Poppyseed is owned by Jodi and Joe Williams, who also own the building. Joe Williams also is the owner of LMI Builders, which renovated the building over the last couple years.
“When we were working on the building, we had all of the other tenants lined up, and we came up with this concept because it ties together with everything else,” Joe Williams said. “But we never did find someone else to do it, so we just decided to do it ourselves.”
Williams hired Isabella Diniz to manage the shop. Diniz, a native of Brazil, has worked in the restaurant business for years, specifically at Goodfella’s by Chef Santos in Salisbury, run by her uncle Jose Santos.
“About 75% of what we have is local,” Diniz said of Poppyseed.
The store has a broad selection of everything from coffee to chips to hot sauces to beer, wine and grab-and-go meals.
A bar has eight taps serving seven North Carolina and one Virginia craft beer. The bar also offers “tea elixirs,” featuring Tea & Toast teas served over ice with a choice of prosecco or sparkling water.
There also is a selection of packaged beer and wine. The beers include such N.C. favorites as Foothills and Fullsteam. The wine selection is a cross section of international and U.S. brands, but includes Yadkin Valley wineries RayLen and Childress.
The selection of packaged food also is broad. There’s Dewey’s Cheese Straws from Winston-Salem and Memaw’s Country Kitchen cookies from Raleigh. There’s Fool’s Gold Honey from Winston-Salem, Pisgah Coffee Roasters coffee from Pisgah National Forest, Bruce Julian pickled okra from Charlotte and Dutch Kettle chowchow, jellies and hams from Hamptonville.
Other items include chips, barbecue sauce, peanuts and baking mixes. There’s also candy sold loose by the pound.
Poppyseed works with The Porch — which is practically a stone’s throw across the creek at West End Millworks — to provide both fresh and frozen meals.
The refrigerated case includes such items from The Porch as Southwest style salad and naked burrito bowl. The same case also has such items as Conrad & Hinkle pimento cheese from Lexington, Ashe County cheese and Up Dog Kombucha from Winston-Salem, alongside such well-known brands as Yoohoo chocolate drink and Blenheim Ginger Ale.
The frozen case includes more from the Porch, including sausage lasagna and beef enchiladas. It also has chicken pie from Piefalutin’ in East Bend, tomato bisque and beef stroganoff from Ladyfingers in Raleigh, and ham and cheese quiche and chocolate chess pie from Full Measure in Advance.
“We are also very dog-friendly,” Diniz said, pointing out the dog toys and treats in the store. Dogs are also welcome in the store, she said. “We’ll give them a treat when they come in.”
The store also sells a few non-food items, such as soap, candles and water bottles.
Poppyseed has a generous patio space outside with tables, chairs and umbrellas to provide a little shade. On weekends, the shop brings in music groups and food trucks.
“We also do vendor pop-ups,” Diniz said, typically featuring local small businesses.
