New store on West End Blvd. specializes in local foods

A new food store specializing in local and North Carolina products opened this spring at 395 West End Blvd. in the same building that houses Lavender and Honey Kitchen, Fiddle & Fig home store and Alkali hair studio.

Poppyseed Provisions quietly opened in April, but a lot of people have yet to discover it because it is on the lower floor accessed only from the rear of the building.

Poppyseed is owned by Jodi and Joe Williams, who also own the building. Joe Williams also is the owner of LMI Builders, which renovated the building over the last couple years.

“When we were working on the building, we had all of the other tenants lined up, and we came up with this concept because it ties together with everything else,” Joe Williams said. “But we never did find someone else to do it, so we just decided to do it ourselves.”

Williams hired Isabella Diniz to manage the shop. Diniz, a native of Brazil, has worked in the restaurant business for years, specifically at Goodfella’s by Chef Santos in Salisbury, run by her uncle Jose Santos.

“About 75% of what we have is local,” Diniz said of Poppyseed.

The store has a broad selection of everything from coffee to chips to hot sauces to beer, wine and grab-and-go meals.