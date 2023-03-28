Restaurateur Claire Calvin pays tribute to the barbecue of her native state with her latest venture, East of Texas, which opened March 21.

This Tex-Mex barbecue restaurant is at 907 S. Broad St., in an area that is seeing a fair amount of development, including the opening of Lesser Known Beer. Co. last year and a planned food hall in the former Coca-Cola bottling plant on S. Marshall.

Calvin, who also owns The Porch Kitchen and Cantina and Alma Mexicana, bought the East of Texas building — the former Cox. Roofing Co. — with Joe Williams in 2021. Williams, who is not a partner in the restaurant, and Calvin also bought the building next door, at 905 S. Broad. So far, they have two tenants there, L’Avenue Boutique and Synergy Winston-Salem. A bar is coming soon.

Calvin said that the impetus for the new restaurant began as a search for a kitchen for her growing wholesale business of take-home meals. Those meals, sold at The Porch as well as such stores as Buie’s Market, were taxing The Porch’s kitchen.

“We really gained a lot of wholesale business during COVID, doing take-home meals,” Calvin said. “We were outgrowing the space at The Porch. I had looked at this building before, and when I found out it was still on the market, I decided now is the time.”

The large building allowed Calvin to build two kitchens. One, in the rear, is dedicated to wholesale production. The one near the dining room serves the restaurant, which is a large indoor-outdoor space that can seat about 250 people.

The indoor area has cement floors, tall ceilings with exposed ductwork, and three garage-style doors. A bar counter spans the length of one wall, which features artwork by Beth Spieler. At one end is what will be a private dining room for parties. There also is ample seating in the main dining/bar area.

The inside opens onto a sprawling patio. The area closest to Broad has comfortable chairs and firepits. The lower patio, abutting the restaurant, has plenty of room for kids of all ages to play, and the restaurant is equipped with cornhole, spikeball, jenga and other games. An upper patio, still under construction, will have bocce courts and a place for bands to set up for live music. “We’ll eventually have bocce tournaments, and there will be a lawn where people can listen to the music,” Calvin said.

The space spans the full block from Broad to Popular, and cars can access the parking lot from either side.

The restaurant is casual. Customers order at the counter, and they get a text or their name called for pickup when it’s ready.

Just outside the indoor dining area, bridging the area between the kitchen and patio, is the heart of the restaurant, an Oyler wood rotisserie smoker.

“This is the Cadillac of smokers,” said pitmaster Michael Daugherty, who used to be the chef at The Porch.

The smoker is big enough to hold 60 or 70 beef briskets, but is more likely to hold a mix of brisket, pork shoulder, chicken and other meats at any one time. And it’s not just meat that East of Texas is smoking. It also smokes whole heads of cauliflower for vegetarian tacos, tomatoes for salsa, and even cheddar cheese for a charcuterie plate.

“Briskets want to cook at 195 degrees, so I have to cook everything else at 195 degrees, too,” Daugherty said.

The 10- to 12-pound briskets cook for 12 to 14 hours. “I get here at 3:30 a.m.,” Daugherty said with a smile. “I drink espresso from 3:30 to 3:50, and I get the smoker going by 4.”

East of Texas is using white oak and hickory from Lee’s Firewood in Huntersville that can be air-cured — to be as dry or as wet as they want — to order.

The wood is loaded outside. The lining of the wood chamber is ceramic, which is very good at retaining heat and thus makes the smoker very efficient.

The smoker is built into the wall of the building so that the food is loaded from indoors onto the shelves of the rotisserie.

By April 15, the restaurant expects to be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner but so far has been operating with more limited hours.

The dinner menu itself is subject to change, but the heart of it always will be the smoked meats. Brisket always will be available, Calvin said, and probably some kind of chicken, but the other proteins may vary from day to day or week to week.

“This is not a straight barbecue restaurant,” Calvin said, noting that it serves tacos, too. “And the barbecue is different in different parts of Texas. Ours is probably most similar to central Texas.”

The other day the proteins were brisket, chicken and pork shoulder. But in the future, the menu may include lamb or turkey, too.

Entrees are divided into three types: sandwiches, tacos and trays.

There is a chopped-beef sandwich, an East of Texas burger and a ranch-hand burger (topped with brisket). Sandwiches run $14 to $16.

Tacos ($13 to $16) include the Hill Country, with cauliflower, queso, avocado, pumpkin seeds and salsa verde. Other tacos feature brisket, pork or chicken each with their own house-made salsa.

The one salad on the menu comes with a choice of protein. And there are three appetizers — wings, the Trinity Tray (salsa, guacamole and queso), and the Texas charcuterie (Czech-style Texas sausage, pickled carrots, smoked cheddar, pecans and Ritz crackers).

Then there are the trays, which feature smoked meat and are sold in three sizes by weight: 10 ounces, 1 pound and 2 pounds. They come with one, two or three sides, respectively, plus tortillas, slaw, salsa, guacamole, lettuce, sour cream and roasted jalapeno. The largest size can feed four to six people.

Choices of sides include refried beans, barbecue pinto beans, corn salad, mac ’n’ cheese and cheesy squash and potato casserole.

Tray prices start at $18 for the 10-ounce cauliflower tray and go up to $85 for the 2-pound brisket tray (which feeds four to six people).

The kids’ menu includes grilled cheese, cheeseburger, and chicken or beef taco (all $8 each) — and each comes with cotton candy, a side and a drink.

Desserts right now are three types of cookie sandwiches ($6 each): oatmeal raisin with cream-cheese frosting, chocolate sugar cookie with lemon curd buttercream and brown butter chocolate chip with Nutella buttercream.

The bar offers six N.C. beers on tap, plus a selection of bottled beers, including such Texas brands as Shiner Bock.

Signature cocktails ($10 to $12) — served in reusable aluminum cups — include the Houston House Margarita with Lunazul Blanco tequila, Triple Sec and lime; the Texas Fizz, with Tangueray gin, lemon, orange, grenadine and Champagne; and the Bluebonnet with TX Straight bourbon, blueberries, lemon, simple syrup and soda.

The restaurant also has a machine for mixing frozen margaritas and other frozen drinks.

Calvin has said that virtually all of the dishes at East of Texas are different from what is served at The Porch or Alma Mexicana — even the guacamole here is different, “more rustic,” she said.

“Some of the recipes you’ll see here are versions of classic dishes that I grew up eating, and others are things we’ve developed just for this project,” she wrote on the menu. “For BBQ aficionados, it’s similar to what you’d find around Austin.”

Calvin added that she is experimenting with different ideas, but said that overall East of Texas is her attempt to recreate memories she had of growing up in Houston and visiting family across Texas. That involves not only the food but also the welcoming, family atmosphere.

“I want to have the best barbecue I can make, but hospitality is the No. 1 thing,” she said. “I want people to come and have fun.”

PHOTOS: East of Texas restaurant opens on S. Broad Street