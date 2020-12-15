New vineyard opens near Mount Airy

Serre Vineyards recently opened near Mount Airy on 70 acres bordering the Fisher River.
Serre Vineyards is owned by Melissa Hayes and her husband, Christian Krobisch, of Charlotte.
Serre (which rhymes with “care”) means "glass greenhouse" in French.
The winery includes a 3,000-square-foot tasting barn with a terrace offering views of the Blue Ridge Mountains.
The tasting menu currently has 10 wines. There are six dry wines: chardonnay, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, dry rosé, sangiovese and a red blend. There also are two sweet wines and two semisweet wines.
Wine slushies and non-alcoholic slushies are also on tap.
The wines were cultivated and made at fellow Yadkin Valley wineries Childress Vineyards and Round Peak Vineyards. Subsequent wines will be made from grapes grown on the property and Krobisch will be the winemaker.
The property includes a two-bedroom cottage that can be rented.
Serre Vineyards is at 364 Beast Trail, Mount Airy, N.C. 27030
For more information, visit www.serrevineyards.com or call 336-525-9463.
