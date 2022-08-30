Now is the time for quick pickles (for lazy preservers)

I do like my pickles, but I am a lazy preserver. My solution is a speedy fix that omits the bother of canning: I make quick pickles. Quick-pickling is for impatient types like me, with (nearly) instantly gratifying results.

This is the moment to quick-pickle, while summer produce is abundant. Quick-pickling differs from canning and jarring in that it is a short-term method that involves marinating the vegetables in a sugar-and-vinegar brine. (Canning is more technical, involving a process that allows the food to remain safely edible for lengthy periods of time.) Anything that is quick-pickled should be stored in the refrigerator and consumed within two weeks. For pickle pigs, like myself, this is not a deterrent.

All sorts of vegetables enjoy a pickle; just be sure to use the freshest produce available. You can brine a variety together or individually. Crisp vegetables are great contenders, such as cauliflower, carrots, turnips, beans, beets, pickling cucumbers, fennel and cabbage. The advantage of quick-pickling is that the vegetables will keep their crunch, which is essential to a good pickle.

The brine is equally essential to the pickle. Here you can have a little fun with aromatics and spices, depending on what you are pickling. A brine is traditionally an equal ratio of vinegar to water, plus sugar and salt. You can adjust the sugar to your taste, but avoid leaning too sweet, or the brine will be too saccharine. The vinegar can be a white vinegar, red wine or rice wine vinegar, or apple cider vinegar. Avoid syrupy aged vinegars such as balsamic. Tweak the aromatics using whole seeds, such as mustard, coriander, fennel and peppercorns. Fresh and dried herbs are also important; sprigs of dill, rosemary, thyme and oregano add flavor and nuance.

Once jarred, the pickles can live in your refrigerator for up to two weeks. The longer they sit in the brine, the stronger their flavor.