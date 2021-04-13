 Skip to main content
Online company helps families compile recipes and stories
Family Narrative Project

The staff at Family Narrative Project teaches people how to write their family histories in an online course.

 Family Narrative Project

The Family Narrative Project, owned and operated by four women from North and South Carolina, offers help to people who want to compile family stories and recipes.

Though the company offers help with a variety of projects, one of the most popular is family cookbooks.

In normal times, Family Narrative Project presents workshops regionally in person, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been offering them online.

The current online workshops include “Create a Recipe Storybook,” which helps people save recipes and the stories that go with them; and “Less Stuff,  More Stories,” which shows how to organize heirlooms, documents and photographs with their accompanying stories.

For more information call 336-223-4633, email familynarrativeproj@gmail.com, or visit www.familynarrativeproject.com.

