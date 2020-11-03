Organix Juice Bar closes in Winston-Salem and Greensboro

Organix Juice Bar has permanently closed just two weeks after owner George Memory closed his other food business, Café Vara Du in Winston-Salem.

Memory announced the closing Nov. 2 in a Facebook post in which he thanked his employees, customers and family.

Memory opened the first Organix Juice Bar in 2015 in Winston Salem. He later expanded into Greensboro. The two stores that closed were at 1318 S. Hawthorne Road in Winston-Salem and 1941 New Garden Road in Greensboro.

“It is with many tears that we now announce the permanent closure of Organix Juice Bar, LLC (both Winston-Salem and Greensboro locations). The memories and friendships created during this journey have far exceeded anything I ever imagined when this first began,” Memory wrote in the post.

He announced the closing of Café Vara Du, at 1961 N. Peacehaven Road, on Oct. 17. That business was newer than either Organix store, having been open only since September 2019. “The model that we had was kind of a numbers game. To make it survivable, we needed high traffic,” he said of Café Vara Du in an interview last month.

In that same interview, Memory said that Organix would remain open. But Memory said this week that Organix’s reduced revenue since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic eventually took its toll. “I was trying to manage with half the business - until a week ago when I ran out of options,” he said.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

