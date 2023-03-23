Oscar Mayer's iconic Wienermobile is in the Triad for several appearances Thursday through Sunday.

The Wienermobile began life back in 1936 when "Carl Mayer entered his Uncle Oscar’s office with a new advertising idea: a 13-foot long hot dog car that would travel the streets of Chicago and let everyone know about Oscar Mayer hot dogs," according to omwienermobile.com.

Over the years, the Wienermobile has evolved a lot — it's now 27 feet long. Oscar Mayer also has created a Wiener Rover, WienerCycle and WienerDrone. But the Wienermobile's popularity has outshone all of those.

The Wienermobile's Triad appearances this week all will be outside Walmart stores.

The schedule is:

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 23, Walmart, 204 Ingram Drive, King

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24, Walmart, 1585 Liberty Drive, Thomasville

Noon to 6 p.m. March 26, Walmart, 2710 N. Main St., High Point.

For more information, visit omwienermobile.com.