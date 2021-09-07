oSo Eats on Jonestown plans to close indefinitely on Sept. 11

Strates said in a telephone interview that the staff shortage was at the heart of the problem. And no matter how many more hours he, his brothers and others worked to compensate for the lack of help, it was no longer enough. “I genuinely take pride in what I do, but these last couple months it hasn’t been up to my standards, and I can’t keep doing that. I’d rather close,” Strates said.

The partners kept oSo up and running throughout the coronavirus pandemic. During the height of the pandemic last year, they teamed with other restaurateurs to provide free meals to those in need. Altogether, they gave away hundreds of boxed meals that were distributed to Family Services’ Head Start clients.

Though Strates said that the oSo staff “has been burning the candle at both ends,” he held out hope that the restaurant would reopen in time. “We have decided to regroup, refocus, reenergize and restructure our business in order to hopefully come out of this stronger than ever before. But if we don’t take a step back now, we will never take two steps forward in the future,” he wrote.