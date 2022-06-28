 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Oven-fried chicken, macaroni salad make for a perfect picnic pairing

I love a good picnic. Or maybe I love picnic food. I just love a nice spread that can be made ahead, served room temperature or just slightly chilled — and that has the potential for great leftovers.

On the Fourth of July, when I may or may not be having a picnic, I gravitate toward these kinds of foods — simple, satisfying and no-fuss.

Two prime contenders in this category are fried chicken and macaroni salad.

Though I love a good fried chicken with a buttermilk brine, for years I’ve had a place in my heart for the oven-fried chicken that N.C. cookbook author Jean Anderson included in her book “Process This!”

Coated in melted butter, Parmesan cheese and fresh bread crumbs, it is absolutely delicious and every bit as rich-tasting as fried chicken without all the trouble of frying.

When it comes to a picnic salad, I go back and forth between slaw, potato salad and pasta salad — and sometimes make two or three.

But I really love the old-fashioned macaroni salad, made with a bit of celery, bell pepper and chopped pickles or relish.

The macaroni salad also goes so well with the chicken. Add some watermelon or a berry dessert and you have a festive feast for the Fourth of July.

Jean Anderson’s Oven-Fried Chicken

Makes 4 servings

6 slices home-style white bread

12 tablespoons unsalted butter (1½ sticks)

3 garlic cloves, minced

2/3 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

2 teaspoons kosher salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne

½ teaspoon dried thyme

1 3½-pound chicken, cut into 10 pieces (or all thighs, wings or breasts, if desired)

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. If desired, lightly toast the bread in the oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

2. Cut off and discard the crusts from the bread. Tear into large pieces, place in a food processor or blender, and process until very fine.

3. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, heat the butter and garlic until the butter has melted. Pour into a large bowl.

4. In a second large bowl, mix the breadcrumbs, cheese, salt, pepper, cayenne and thyme. Dip each chicken piece, one at a time, into the melted garlic butter, then roll in the crumb mixture and place on a large rimmed baking sheet. Space the pieces so they do not touch. Drizzle any remaining melted butter on top of the chicken pieces.

5. Bake until lightly browned and just cooked through, 50 to 60 minutes.

Recipe adapted from Jean Anderson’s “Process This!” (William Morrow, 2002).

Macaroni Salad

Makes 4 to 6 servings

8 ounces elbow macaroni (about 1¾ cups)

1 cup light mayonnaise

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 teaspoons mustard

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

½ cup thinly sliced celery

½ cup finely chopped green bell pepper

½ cup finely chopped red bell pepper

½ cup finely chopped sweet onion

3 to 4 tablespoons finely chopped bread and butter pickles (optional)

1. Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain, rinse and cool to room temperature.

2. Combine mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper in large bowl. Stir in macaroni, celery, bell pepper, onion and relish, if using. Serve chilled or at room temperature.

Note: If you are using pickles, you can omit the vinegar and sugar and replace them with 2 tablespoons of pickle juice.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

