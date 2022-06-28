Oven-fried chicken, macaroni salad make for a perfect picnic pairing

I love a good picnic. Or maybe I love picnic food. I just love a nice spread that can be made ahead, served room temperature or just slightly chilled — and that has the potential for great leftovers.

On the Fourth of July, when I may or may not be having a picnic, I gravitate toward these kinds of foods — simple, satisfying and no-fuss.

Two prime contenders in this category are fried chicken and macaroni salad.

Though I love a good fried chicken with a buttermilk brine, for years I’ve had a place in my heart for the oven-fried chicken that N.C. cookbook author Jean Anderson included in her book “Process This!”

Coated in melted butter, Parmesan cheese and fresh bread crumbs, it is absolutely delicious and every bit as rich-tasting as fried chicken without all the trouble of frying.

When it comes to a picnic salad, I go back and forth between slaw, potato salad and pasta salad — and sometimes make two or three.

But I really love the old-fashioned macaroni salad, made with a bit of celery, bell pepper and chopped pickles or relish.

The macaroni salad also goes so well with the chicken. Add some watermelon or a berry dessert and you have a festive feast for the Fourth of July.

