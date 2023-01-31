Pan-fried chimichangas come together in a jiffy

Chimichanga

Makes 2 servings

½ pound cooked chicken breast

¼ cup salsa

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 scallions, thinly sliced

4, 10-inch whole wheat flour tortillas

½cup shredded Mexican-style cheese (such as colby jack)

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup reduced-fat sour cream

2 tablespoons chopped cilantro

2 tomatoes, sliced

1. Coarsely chop chicken breast using a sharp knife or in a food processor. Add the salsa and then add the ground cumin and scallions. Mix well.

2. Place the 4 tortillas on a countertop. Divide the chicken mixture into 4 parts and add each part in a line down the middle of each tortilla. Sprinkle the cheese over the chicken mixture. For each tortilla, fold in the two sides that are at the end of the line of food. Then fold the other two sides tightly over the filling. This will make a small packet. Place them seam side down.

3. Heat a medium-size skillet over medium high heat and add the oil. When the oil is hot, add the packets seam side down. Cook 3 minutes. Carefully, turn them over and cook another 3 minutes. They should be golden brown and crisp. Cook a minute longer if needed. Remove to two dinner plates. Place a spoonful of sour cream in the center of each chimichanga and sprinkle cilantro over the sour cream. Arrange sliced tomatoes on the side.

Nutrition information for one serving: 678 calories (40% from fat), 29.9 g fat (11.6 g saturated, 8.1 g monounsaturated), 147 mg cholesterol, 51.1 g protein, 57.4 g carbohydrates, 9 g fiber, 801 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer