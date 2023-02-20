The Twin City Kiwanis Club will hold its 63rd Pancake Jamboree from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St.

The event offers all-you-can-eat pancakes, sausage and beverage for $9 apiece for adults, and $4 for children under 13. Takeout is available.

The Pancake Jamboree raises money to help the Kiwanis Club serve about 20 nonprofit youth organizations this year.

The first Jamboree was held Feb. 6 and 7, 1958 at Augsburg Lutheran Church. Ticket prices for that Jamboree were $1 for adults and 50 cents for children.

The club canceled its 2021 and 2022 Jamborees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets are available at the door. For more information, visit www.twin-city.kiwanisone.org.