Panera opens its third Winston-Salem location on Reynolda Road

Winston-Salem got its third Panera Bread on Aug. 11 when a new location opened at 2901 Reynolda Road next to Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant.
The restaurant was a long time coming. Franchisee Covelli Enterprises had announced plans for that location back in September 2019, saying at the time that it would open in 2020.
Issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including trouble getting building materials and finding staff, led to the delay, said Karen Cunningham, a regional catering sales manager for Panera.
Covelli, which has more than 300 Panera locations in eight states, said that this location is its 25th in the market that stretches from East Tennessee to Burlington. The other Winston-Salem locations are as 2209 Cloverdale Ave. and 100 Hanes Square Shop Circle, just off Hanes Mall Boulevard.
In the Triad, Panera also has one location each in Clemmons and Kernersville, two in High Point and five in Greensboro.
The Reynolda location includes the latest Panera design and features. It has a drive-thru that can process online orders through Panera’s mobile app.
It also has a Rapid Pick-Up station in the restaurant for quick and easy pickup of advance orders.
The location has three Fast Lane Kiosks, in addition to traditional cashiers, to help streamline ordering and reduce wait time.
The restaurant seats 77 inside and about 25 outdoors on the patio.
It features the same menu as at all Paneras, including such newer additions as the flatbread pizza and such seasonal items as the strawberry poppyseed salad (on the summer menu until Labor Day). That’s in addition to its wide selection of bagels, pastries and breakfast wraps in the mornings, and soups, salads and sandwiches throughout the day.
The Reynolda Panera was doing brisk busines on opening day, with many customers coming for the grand-opening specials: A $5 gift card with purchase of a You Pick Two deal on Aug. 11 and 12, and a buy one pastry and get one free on Aug. 13.
“We’re just so excited to have one on this side of town, because we live up in Stokes County,” said Lynn Williams, who was eatin lunch with Cheryl Rayle. “We used to have to drive all the way across town.”
Hours are from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 336-793-5576. For more information, visit www.panerabread.com or @panerabread on Facebook.
