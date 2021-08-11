Panera opens its third Winston-Salem location on Reynolda Road

Winston-Salem got its third Panera Bread on Aug. 11 when a new location opened at 2901 Reynolda Road next to Mi Pueblo Mexican Restaurant.

The restaurant was a long time coming. Franchisee Covelli Enterprises had announced plans for that location back in September 2019, saying at the time that it would open in 2020.

Issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, including trouble getting building materials and finding staff, led to the delay, said Karen Cunningham, a regional catering sales manager for Panera.

Covelli, which has more than 300 Panera locations in eight states, said that this location is its 25th in the market that stretches from East Tennessee to Burlington. The other Winston-Salem locations are as 2209 Cloverdale Ave. and 100 Hanes Square Shop Circle, just off Hanes Mall Boulevard.

In the Triad, Panera also has one location each in Clemmons and Kernersville, two in High Point and five in Greensboro.

The Reynolda location includes the latest Panera design and features. It has a drive-thru that can process online orders through Panera’s mobile app.

It also has a Rapid Pick-Up station in the restaurant for quick and easy pickup of advance orders.