Panko breadcrumbs give spaghetti a crispy boost

Classic spaghetti with tomato sauce is a family favorite. Here it gets a crispy boost from toasted panko breadcrumbs and garlic. For this quick meal, I’ve added beef strips. Once the spaghetti is boiled, the rest of the meal is made in one pan.

I like to use panko breadcrumbs. They’re made from crustless white bread that is processed into flakes and then dried. They add a crisp texture.

Serve a washed, ready-to-eat salad on the side to complete the meal.

Helpful Hints:

4 crushed garlic cloves can be used instead of minced garlic.

Any type of quick cooking beef can be used.

A few drops hot pepper sauce can be used instead of crushed red pepper.

Countdown:

Place water for pasta on to boil.

Saute panko breadcrumbs and garlic, set aside.

Using the same skillet, cook the beef and sauce.

Drain pasta and add to the skillet with the beef.

Shopping List: