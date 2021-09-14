Partners open bar and grill in former Hill's location on Patterson

DB’s has a small menu of bar food prepared by chef Ellesha “Redd” Waters-Wellman. Appetizers include freshly made chips and salsa ($6), mozzarella sticks ($7) and salmon nuggets ($12). “The salmon nuggets have become our signature dish. People just go crazy over them,” Bottoms said. The nuggets are made with chunks of fresh salmon that is battered and deep-fried and topped with DB’s signature sauce — somewhat like a boom-boom sauce — and sliced scallions.

Larger plates include chicken wings ($8 for six or $10 with fries), available with Buffalo, honey Buffalo, henny BBQ (made with Hennessy cognac), and lemon pepper. Customers can choose from three beef burgers: a big bacon cheeseburger, brisket and mac ’n’ cheese cheeseburger and “Frieda Rita” (topped with shrimp). Burgers come with 6-ounce beef patties. There’s also a vegan chicken patty ($9).

DB’s also sells chicken and waffles ($10) in which the waffles are folded to serve as a kind of taco holder for the chicken.

Sides include beer-battered fries ($3.50), grilled green beans($4), Cajun okra ($4) and Cajun mac ’n’ cheese ($5).

Waters-Wellman frequently offers specials, too, such as fried fish, baked beans and slaw for game days and tacos on Tuesdays.