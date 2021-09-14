Partners open bar and grill in former Hill's location on Patterson

DB’s Bar and Grill recently opened in the building at 4005 N. Patterson Ave. that for many years housed Hill’s Lexington Barbecue.
Hill’s ended a 68-year run after family patriarch Eugene Sink Hill Sr. died late last year at age 87.
New owners Brian Davis and Cherie Bottoms spent this spring giving the building a makeover, which included building a new full bar.
DB’s has all ABC permits and serves a full range of beer, wine and liquor. It also serves food seven nights a week. It operates as a members’ bar, with membership running $10 a person.
Davis, who grew up in Walnut Cove, owns Mr. Green landscaping service in Mocksville. Bottoms owns CB’s Tavern on Bethania Station Road. The two are longtime friends who grew up in Stokes County.
Bottoms will be the on-site owner for DB’s, splitting her time between the two bars. Bottoms has owned CB’s for about five years but has about 20 years of experience in the business.
DB’s has a small menu of bar food prepared by chef Ellesha “Redd” Waters-Wellman. Appetizers include freshly made chips and salsa ($6), mozzarella sticks ($7) and salmon nuggets ($12). “The salmon nuggets have become our signature dish. People just go crazy over them,” Bottoms said. The nuggets are made with chunks of fresh salmon that is battered and deep-fried and topped with DB’s signature sauce — somewhat like a boom-boom sauce — and sliced scallions.
Larger plates include chicken wings ($8 for six or $10 with fries), available with Buffalo, honey Buffalo, henny BBQ (made with Hennessy cognac), and lemon pepper. Customers can choose from three beef burgers: a big bacon cheeseburger, brisket and mac ’n’ cheese cheeseburger and “Frieda Rita” (topped with shrimp). Burgers come with 6-ounce beef patties. There’s also a vegan chicken patty ($9).
DB’s also sells chicken and waffles ($10) in which the waffles are folded to serve as a kind of taco holder for the chicken.
Sides include beer-battered fries ($3.50), grilled green beans($4), Cajun okra ($4) and Cajun mac ’n’ cheese ($5).
Waters-Wellman frequently offers specials, too, such as fried fish, baked beans and slaw for game days and tacos on Tuesdays.
Bottoms said she is keeping the menu short right now partly because of food supply issues related to the coronavirus pandemic. “Right now, with COVID, it just doesn’t make sense to have a three-page menu,” she said. Though DB’s menu is different from CB’s, she said that eventually she may incorporate some favorite dishes into both menus. “But we have a lot of the same patrons, so it’s kind of nice to have the menus different so people don’t get tired of the same things.”
Food is offered through counter service.
DB’s has lots of room inside. It can seat about 250 total, including 100 in private rooms to one side. Bottoms said she plans to do a lot of catered, private events.
DB’s kept Hill’s original front counter, but gave it a makeover. The new bar is in the right side of the space, as is a pool table. There’s one beer tap, which has a keg that rotates its offerings, plus beer in bottles and cans and a small selection of wine. But mixed drinks are the main focus here.
Bottoms is offering karaoke on Wednesday nights and wants to have plenty of special events and live music. But plans are up in the air as long as there are a lot of COVID-19 restrictions in place, she said. She has taken advantage of the large parking lot to offer live music and DJs outside, and she may do more of that.
“We want to have Pride nights, and more live music. We’re planning a ‘90s party with ‘90s music and a contest for the best costume. And in October we want to have a fall bash outside.”
336-727-7394
@mhastingswsj