Passport offers tastings at Yadkin Valley wineries, breweries and a distillery

Yadkin Valley wineries and breweries — and one distillery — have teamed up to offer the 2021-22 Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport, a ticket that offers tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery from Nov. 26 through March 27.

This year’s passport adds four new wineries on the Surry County Wine Trail: Golden Road, Hidden Vineyard, Pilot Mountain and Serre Vineyards.

Returning wineries are Adagio Vineyards, Carolina Heritage, Elkin Creek, Grassy Creek, Haze Gray, Roaring River, Round Peak, Shelton Vineyards, Slightly Askew and Stony Knoll.

Breweries included are Angry Troll, Skull Camp and Thirsty Souls, and the one distillery is Mayberry Spirits.

The cost is $83 per person, $125 for two through Nov. 25. Beginning Nov. 26, the cost is $95 for individuals and $145 for couples.

For tickets or more information, www.YadkinValleyNC.com or call 336-526-1111.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

