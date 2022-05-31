Pasta salads make a great main dish for warm-weather meals

This time of year, when I start to transition into summer menus, I always think of pasta salad.
I don’t eat much hot pasta in the hot months, but I still love my noodles.
And though most pasta salads tend to be side dishes, I like to turn them into main courses.
That’s easy enough to do by adding a protein, or maybe beans or seared tofu for vegetarian meals. It’s especially easy if I have some leftovers in the fridge — this is a go-to use for leftover grilled meats.
Especially with the protein already cooked, main-dish pasta salads can make an easy weeknight meal.
Even if you have to cook the meat, the process is fairly easy. You can sauté some meat and chop a few vegetables in the 30 minutes it takes to boil water and cook pasta. Then just toss it all together with your favorite dressing.
For pasta salad, it’s best to undercook the pasta just a bit — acidic dressings tend to soften the pasta more and you want to avoid mushy noodles. I like to toss the pasta and dressing first while the pasta is still a bit warm. Then the pasta will absorb some of the dressing.
A good rule of thumb is to use a pound of meat with a half-pound of pasta, but that ratio can be varied to suit your preferences. In the case of a vegetarian salad with beans, about 1½ cups (or 1 15-ounce can) of beans works with a half-pound of pasta.
To the protein and pasta, I find that 2 to 3 cups of vegetables work well, but that depends a lot on personal preference. You really don't need to measure — just keep adding vegetables until it looks good to you.
To all that, I typically end up using ½ cup dressing, or maybe a little more. But I always start by adding about half of that, because I hate salads that are drowning in too much dressing.
This basic recipe size will easily make 4 servings.
Once the warm pasta is mixed with cool vegetables, the whole salad is basically room temperature — which is really the ideal temperature at which to serve it.
Chicken Caesar pasta salad
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
8 ounces penne
Salt
1 pound grilled boneless chicken breasts or thighs, sliced
1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
1 cup half-slices (“moons”) zucchini or cucumber
½ cup red onion, sliced
⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan
2 to 4 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
Dressing:
2 egg yolks
3 tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste
2 cloves garlic, chopped
2 anchovy fillets, chopped
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
⅓ cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese
¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Salt to taste
½ cup neutral vegetable oil
2 tablespoons sour cream, heavy cream or mayonnaise (optional)
Directions
1. Bring a pot of about 3 quarts water to a boil. Add 1 tablespoon salt and the pasta; cook until barely al dente. Drain.
3. While the pasta cooks, make the dressing. Place yolks in a blender or jar with lemon juice, garlic, anchovy, mustard, Parmesan and pepper. Using a stand blender or immersion stick blender, blend or pulse until fairly smooth. Add oil and blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning. If desired, add a bit of cream, sour cream or mayonnaise to smooth out the dressing.
4. Place pasta in bowl, preferably while slightly warm. Toss with half of the dressing. Stir in chicken in bowl with tomatoes, onion and zucchini or cucumber. Add salt and pepper to taste. Taste and add more dressing and salt if needed. Sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley and serve.
— Recipe by Michael Hastings
Sesame shrimp pasta salad
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
1 pound shrimp
8 ounces Soba or thin rice noodles
½ to 1 cup thinly sliced cabbage (or coleslaw mix)
1 cup julienned red bell pepper
1 cup grated carrot
4 green onions, sliced, or more to taste
¼ cup lightly salted roasted peanuts
Cilantro leaves
Sesame seeds
Salt
Dressing:
¼ cup reduced-sodium soy sauce
Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
1 teaspoon sriracha
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon rice vinegar
1 to 2 teaspoons peanut butter (optional)
2 tablespoons sesame oil
Directions
1. Shrimp may be grilled, sauteed or boiled. To boil, leave in the shell and bring a medium pot of salted water to a boil; add shrimp and cook just until opaque. Drain, let cool and peel.
2. If using soba noodles, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until tender. Drain. If using thin rice noodles, follow package directions to soak in hot water until softened.
3. While pasta cooks, mix the dressing, whisking soy, lime, sriracha, sugar and vinegar until sugar dissolves. Then whisk in sesame oil until combined.
4. Place noodles in bowl, preferably while still slightly warm, and toss with half of the dressing. Stir in shrimp, cabbage, bell pepper and scallions. Taste and add more dressing and salt as needed. Serve garnished with peanuts, cilantro and sesame seeds.
— Recipe by Michael Hastings
Southwestern pasta salad
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
8 ounces rotini or other short pasta
Salt
1 15-ounce can black beans, rinsed and drained
¾ cup sliced red onion
1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup cooked fresh corn (or frozen, thawed)
1 avocado, peeled, pitted, diced
3 tablespoons fresh cilantro, roughly chopped, plus more for garnish
2 cups cooked steak, pork tenderloin or chicken (optional)
Dressing:
½ cup mayonnaise
¼ cup sour cream
Juice of 1 lime (about 2 tablespoons)
2 teaspoons ground cumin
2 to 3 tablespoons minced chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
1 to 2 tablespoons cream or milk (optional)
Directions
1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook until tender. Drain. Cool to room temperature.
2. Make the dressing by stirring together the mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, cumin and chipotles. If desired, thin the dressing with a little cream or milk. Taste and adjust, adding salt and pepper, and more lime and chipotle as needed.
3. Place pasta in a large bowl, preferably while slightly warm, and toss with half of the dressing. Stir in beans, onions, tomatoes and corn. Add meat if using.
4. Just before serving, add avocado and cilantro. Taste and add salt and pepper plus more dressing if needed. Serve, garnished with more cilantro if needed.
— Recipe from Michael Hastings
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!