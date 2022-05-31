Pasta salads make a great main dish for warm-weather meals

This time of year, when I start to transition into summer menus, I always think of pasta salad.

I don’t eat much hot pasta in the hot months, but I still love my noodles.

And though most pasta salads tend to be side dishes, I like to turn them into main courses.

That’s easy enough to do by adding a protein, or maybe beans or seared tofu for vegetarian meals. It’s especially easy if I have some leftovers in the fridge — this is a go-to use for leftover grilled meats.

Especially with the protein already cooked, main-dish pasta salads can make an easy weeknight meal.

Even if you have to cook the meat, the process is fairly easy. You can sauté some meat and chop a few vegetables in the 30 minutes it takes to boil water and cook pasta. Then just toss it all together with your favorite dressing.

For pasta salad, it’s best to undercook the pasta just a bit — acidic dressings tend to soften the pasta more and you want to avoid mushy noodles. I like to toss the pasta and dressing first while the pasta is still a bit warm. Then the pasta will absorb some of the dressing.

A good rule of thumb is to use a pound of meat with a half-pound of pasta, but that ratio can be varied to suit your preferences. In the case of a vegetarian salad with beans, about 1½ cups (or 1 15-ounce can) of beans works with a half-pound of pasta.

To the protein and pasta, I find that 2 to 3 cups of vegetables work well, but that depends a lot on personal preference. You really don't need to measure — just keep adding vegetables until it looks good to you.

To all that, I typically end up using ½ cup dressing, or maybe a little more. But I always start by adding about half of that, because I hate salads that are drowning in too much dressing.

This basic recipe size will easily make 4 servings.

Once the warm pasta is mixed with cool vegetables, the whole salad is basically room temperature — which is really the ideal temperature at which to serve it.

