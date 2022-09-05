 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pawpaw Field Day set for Sept. 10

  • 0

The Forsyth County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pawpaw Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at 1450 Fairchild Road.

The event will feature tours of the Cooperative Extension's own pawpaw orchard. There also will be pawpaw tastings, recipes, children's activities, pawpaw tree vendors and information on growing pawpaws. 

The pawpaw is a tree native to Eastern North America that produces tropical-like fruit with a silky-smooth custard-like texture and a flavor that veers between mango, banana and pineapple.

Pawpaws can be enjoyed raw or used in smoothies, ice creams and baked goods.

Admission to the Pawpaw Field Day is free, but registration is requested through Eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the Extension office at (336-703-2850).

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Sarah Michelle Gellar mocks Howard Stern over marriage bet: 'I think you owe us'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert