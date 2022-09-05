Pawpaw Field Day set for Sept. 10

The Forsyth County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pawpaw Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at 1450 Fairchild Road.

The event will feature tours of the Cooperative Extension's own pawpaw orchard. There also will be pawpaw tastings, recipes, children's activities, pawpaw tree vendors and information on growing pawpaws.

The pawpaw is a tree native to Eastern North America that produces tropical-like fruit with a silky-smooth custard-like texture and a flavor that veers between mango, banana and pineapple.

Pawpaws can be enjoyed raw or used in smoothies, ice creams and baked goods.

Admission to the Pawpaw Field Day is free, but registration is requested through Eventbrite.com.

For more information, call the Extension office at (336-703-2850).