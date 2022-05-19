PETA protest billboard on Salem Parkway includes McCartney message to Starbucks

Just in time for Sir Paul McCartney's May 21 concert in Winston-Salem, animal-rights group PETA has put up a billboard as part of its campaign against Starbucks' surcharge on vegan milks.

The billboard, which includes McCartney's image, reads in part, "Sir Paul to Starbucks: End the plant milk surcharge."

The billboard is on eastbound Salem Parkway between Miller Street and South Stratford Road, and is part of a campaign in which PETA offers McCartney fans vegan starter kits and information on animal-rights materials during his current tour.

“Starbucks in the USA has an extra charge for plant-based milks as opposed to cow’s milk. I must say this surprised me as I understand that in other countries there is the same charge for both types of milk and I would like to politely request that you consider this policy also in Starbucks USA,” McCartney, a longtime vegetarian, wrote in a letter March 30 to then Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson. “I sincerely hope that for the future of the planet and animal welfare you are able to implement this policy.”

More than 195,000 people have urged Starbucks to drop the surcharge, PETA said in a statement. On May 10, "Succession" actor James Cromwell glued his hand to a Starbucks counter in Manhattan to protest the surcharge. PETA activists also have protested outside of Starbucks' Seattle headquarters.

PETA has said that the dairy industry is a major producer of the greenhouse gases associated with climate change. Starbucks has added more plant-based options to its menu in recent years, but PETA maintains that Starbucks needs to drop the surcharge to encourage customers to choose nondairy milk.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

