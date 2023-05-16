Fair Share Farm had the grand opening for its barn store on May 13. It now will have direct sales from the farm three days a week at least until September.

Husband and wife Elliot Seldner and Emma Hendel established Fair Share at 3868 Transou Road in Pfafftown, next to Reagan High School, at the end of 2014. Since then, it has grown quite a bit, becoming a major supplier of fresh greens and other produce at Cobblestone Farmers Market and elsewhere.

“When we started it was really just me and a quarter acre – Emma was still teaching then,” Selder said.

They gradually built a series of greenhouses, which helps them expand their offerings and the growing season. And now they also farm about 7 acres and employ eight people – or sometimes a dozen or more workers during the peak season.

Now, about a third of the farm’s sales comes from restaurants in Winston-Salem and Charlotte.

But Fair Share still shows up at Cobblestone on Saturday mornings. It also has a small stand outside Bobby Boy Bakeshop on Reynolda Road, also on Saturday mornings. Fair Share will continue to sell at those places.

The last year or two, Seldner said, the farm has set up a tent and table for sales at the roadside. That went so well, he said, that they decided to dedicate the front area of the farm’s barn to a retail store.

“The store will be produce-focused,” Seldner said. Last week, it featured the farm’s greens, radishes, turnips, beets, carrots, scallions and more.

But it also will feature food from other farms. Last weekend, the store had strawberries from Mabe’s Berry Farm in Walnut Cove and pork from Lilly Farms in Tobaccoville, among other items. There were also eggs and dairy products.

“And it will be a manifestation of our online store, so we’ll have things like fair-trade bananas. So, it won’t be all local,” Seldner said.

Seldner said that with the birth of their first child this January, the couple has begun to think about the long-term future, personally and professionally.

“We’re right here where the city ends and the county begins. And on the city side, it’s developing with dense developments,” he said. “When we think about longevity for us and the neighborhood, we think the best way to last is to open up the farm.

“Right now, I’ve been torn by all of our off-the-farm sales. And I’m thinking about when my daughter gets a little older. The thing I love about farming, is doing the work on the farm and being with friends and family.”

