Pie Guys reopens in Clemmons two months after fire

Pie Guys Pizza & More at 3425 Kinnamon Village in Clemmons reopened last week, about two months after a Feb. 24 fire shut down the restaurant.
Owner Robert Wiley said that his “little grand reopening” was a big success.
“I have to say the Clemmons community is awesome. We did more business in four days last week than we’ve ever done in any whole week before.”
The Feb. 24 fire started about 11 p.m., about two hours after the last employees had left for the evening. No one was injured, but the restaurant did suffer significant damage.
Burton Stanley Kopaskie III later was charged with three felonies in connection with the fire. Arrest warrants said he broke a window with a baseball bat, poured gasoline through the hole and threw a Molotov cocktail inside.
Wiley said the fire was mostly in the dining room but that the kitchen suffered smoke and water damage.
He estimated that insurance ended up paying $110,000 to $120,000. “Some of that was for lost wages, so I could keep people on the payroll. Repairing damage was probably more like $75,000 to $80,000,” he said.
“The most expensive part was the cleaning of the restaurant, which was done by ServPro. They had to touch every square inch. Plus every piece of restaurant cooking equipment was professionally cleaned.”
Other work included tile and sheetrock, electrical and painting. A bench was replaced, and all of the tables in the restaurant were refinished.
The reopening brings a few changes. First, Wiley has reopened the dining room, at limited capacity. Pie Guys had been operating with takeout and delivery only before the fire.
Wiley also has extended hours until 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
And he has added a few sandwiches to the menu, including an Italian sub, and one dessert, a pineapple cherry Stromboli.
Pie Guys’ hours now are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 336-893-7331 or go to pieguys.com.
