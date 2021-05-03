Pie Guys reopens in Clemmons two months after fire

Pie Guys Pizza & More at 3425 Kinnamon Village in Clemmons reopened last week, about two months after a Feb. 24 fire shut down the restaurant.

Owner Robert Wiley said that his “little grand reopening” was a big success.

“I have to say the Clemmons community is awesome. We did more business in four days last week than we’ve ever done in any whole week before.”

The Feb. 24 fire started about 11 p.m., about two hours after the last employees had left for the evening. No one was injured, but the restaurant did suffer significant damage.

Burton Stanley Kopaskie III later was charged with three felonies in connection with the fire. Arrest warrants said he broke a window with a baseball bat, poured gasoline through the hole and threw a Molotov cocktail inside.

Wiley said the fire was mostly in the dining room but that the kitchen suffered smoke and water damage.

