Pig N Out Barbecue is closing; Ted's Kickin' Chicken to take over Lewisville location

Pig N Out Barbecue, 6489 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, announced that it is closing, and Ted's Kickin' Chicken is expected to reopen in that location.

"It is with happiness, and sadness, that we are announcing our retirement and the closing of Pig N Out Barbecue. Our last day will be Friday, July 30," the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Pig N Out is known for Lexington-style pulled pork as well as barbecue chicken. It originally was on University Parkway in Winston-Salem before moving to Lewisville.

Ted’s Kickin’ Chicken, a fixture in Pfafftown for years, closed in April, after its landlord ended its lease. The owners said at the time they wanted to reopen elsewhere but had not yet found a new location.

Ted's - known its spicy style of dipped fried chicken - has not yet announced an opening date.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.