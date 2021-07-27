 Skip to main content
Pig N Out Barbecue to close July 30
Pig N Out Barbecue

Pig N Out Barbecue in Lewisville will close July 30.

Pig N Out Barbecue,6489 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, announced that it is closing.

"It is with happiness, and sadness, that we are announcing our retirement and the closing of Pig N Out Barbecue. Our last day will be Friday, July 30," the restaurant said on its Facebook page.

Pig N Out is known for Lexington-style pulled pork as well as barbecue chicken. It originally was on University Parkway in Winston-Salem before moving to Lewisville.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

