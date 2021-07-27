Pig N Out Barbecue to close July 30

Pig N Out Barbecue,6489 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville, announced that it is closing.
"It is with happiness, and sadness, that we are announcing our retirement and the closing of Pig N Out Barbecue. Our last day will be Friday, July 30," the restaurant said on its Facebook page.
Pig N Out is known for Lexington-style pulled pork as well as barbecue chicken. It originally was on University Parkway in Winston-Salem before moving to Lewisville.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ
