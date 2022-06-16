Pilot Mountain planning Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo on June 25

The Pilot Mountain Pig Out Food Truck Rodeo will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 25 on Main Street in downtown Pilot Mountain.

The event will feature about 20 food trucks, including Cousins Maine Lobster, Brash Brownies, Jamaica Coast Catering, Fan the Flames (brick-oven pizza) and Duck Donuts.

Incendiary Brewing will have its craft beers for sale. There’s a $5 charge for an ID wristband, with the proceeds going to support downtown revitalization.

Directly following the rodeo, the Tim Clark Band will perform a free concert from 7 to 10 p.m.

Pilot Mountain had its first food truck rodeo in 2018. Though it had been a biannual event in the past, this will be the only rodeo of 2022, said Jenny Kindy, who works on the festival for the town of Pilot Mountain.

Last June’s rodeo drew about 6,000 people, Kindy said.

She said that commemorative T-shirts will be available this year for $20.

For more information, visit pilotmountainc.org, or visit the town’s Facebook page.

336-727-7394 @mhastingsWSJ

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.