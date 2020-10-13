 Skip to main content
Pintos and cornbread: Ultimate Southern comfort food when there's a chill in the air
Fall is here, and early mornings carry a chill in the air, so I’m wanting to cook warm, hearty comforting foods.

Perhaps, because last week was the usual fair time — even though we had no fair because of the coronavirus pandemic — I had a craving for pinto beans and cornbread.

Pinto beans is one of my perennial favorite fair foods, especially when cooked from scratch by the members of one of our local churches or civic groups. At the fair, as at home, pintos typically come with a big hunk of freshly baked cornbread on the side.

On those colder nights of the fair, pintos and cornbread really hit the spot — warming you up, filling you up and just making you feel good all over.

It does all that at home, too, and it’ll also make you feel good about your food budget. Some grocery prices have been getting up there during the pandemic. Pintos and cornbread, though, still offer a darn good value. They really are a meal all by themselves, but feel free to add some collards or a salad on the side. They go pretty well with a pork chop or piece of fried or grilled chicken, too.

Pintos and collards also make for a great soup, as in the accompanying recipe.

I’m pretty much a purist when it comes to cornbread. I like it cooked in a cast-iron skillet for optimal browning. I find the freshest cornmeal I can get my hands on (white or yellow), use buttermilk with some fat in it, and almost never add any sugar or flour to my batter.

Now, I won’t turn my nose up at cornbread that has sugar and flour in it, provided it’s a minor amount. To be fair, a touch of sugar can mellow out the slightly bitter edge of some cornmeal. But you just need a touch — if the cornbread tastes sweet, you’ve added too much in my opinion.

Cutting the cornmeal with flour serves to smoothen and fluff up the texture. So if you find cornbread made with 100% cornmeal too dense, by all means add a little flour. But, as with sugar, a little flour goes a long way for me. Cut the cornmeal too much and the texture starts to become more like bread or cake.

In both cases of sugar and flour, a tablespoon or two of each in cornbread batter is usually enough to smooth out the rough edges.

I think I’ve cooked pintos about every which way, and I have to say that a pressure cooker, particularly a modern pressure cooker like the Instant Pot, does a great job with pintos and all kinds of beans.

A pressure cooker not only produces some of the best beans, but also cooks them the fastest and doesn't require presoaking. It’s really the best of both worlds.

I tend to like my pintos the traditional way, cooked with a ham hock for extra flavor. But because I almost always garnish my pintos with onions and hot sauce, or chowchow, they don’t really need the meat.

If you do eat meat but not pork, turkey necks make a great substitute for ham. If you prefer a vegetarian pot of beans, I suggest using vegetable broth for the cooking liquid.

But at the very least, add some minimal seasoning. For me, that is salt, pepper and onion. (Some recipes say salt added in the beginning can inhibit softening of the beans, but I haven’t had that problem, especially with the pressure cooker.)

Other options for seasoning include bay leaf, garlic, chile peppers or your favorite seasoning blend — Mexican spices are especially popular in vegetarian recipes.

Once your beans are cooked, be sure to keep the cooking liquid. That’s essential for dunking your slice of cornbread. Let’s face it, even perfectly cooked cornbread can lean toward the dry side. My solution is to pair it with something wet, and pinto liquor certainly fits the bill.

(I had to pause in the writing of this story to grab another slice of cornbread.)

If you want to achieve pinto and cornbread perfection, you’ll serve all this freshly cooked, with the cornbread still warm from the oven, maybe with a slab of butter stuck in the middle, and a bowl of beans piled with a generous amount of freshly chopped onion or scallions.

Now that’s a great taste of fall, Southern style.

336-727-7394

@mhastingswsj

Pressure-Cooker Pintos

 

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 pound dried pinto beans

1 teaspoon salt

1 onion, coarsely chopped

1 ham hock (optional)

6 cups water

Freshly ground black pepper

For serving:

Chopped onions or scallions

Hot sauce

1. Rinse and pick over beans. Transfer to Instant Pot with salt, onion, ham hock and water. Set Instant Pot to pressure cook for 25 to 30 minutes.

2. When time is up, let pressure release naturally.

3. Remove the ham hock, cut off any meat and finely chop. Return meat to pot and discard bone and fat. Taste the beans. If not fully cooked, reset pressure cooker function for 5 more minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste.

4. Serve the beans with chopped onions, hot sauce and cornbread.

Note: If not using ham hock, either increase the salt to 1½ teaspoons or substitute vegetable or chicken stock for the water. To cook unsoaked pintos in a slow cooker, use more water, 7 to 8 cups, and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours. To cook on stovetop, bring pintos covered in water to a boil, turn off heat and let soak 1 hour. Gently simmer 2 hours in 9 cups water with above ingredients.

Recipe by Michael Hastings

Skillet Cornbread

 

Makes 1 10-inch round cornbread, about 8 servings

4 to 6 tablespoons bacon drippings or butter

3 cups white or yellow cornmeal, preferably stone ground

2 teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

Pinch cayenne

1 tablespoon baking powder

4 eggs

3 cups buttermilk

1. Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place drippings or butter in a well-seasoned 10-inch cast-iron skillet (or 9-by13-inch baking dish) and place in the oven for about 5 minutes until the butter melts. Watch carefully to make sure the butter doesn’t brown or burn.

2. Meanwhile whisk together cornmeal, salt, pepper, cayenne and baking powder. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, then whisk in the buttermilk. 

3. Remove skillet from oven. Whisk wet and dry ingredients, carefully adding about half of the butter or drippings until combined. Swirl remaining fat in skillet to generously coat sides as need. Pour batter in skillet, return to oven and bake 30 to 35 minutes, until edges are browned and toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.

4. Carefully turn skillet over and remove cornbread to a rack to cool.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Pintos and Collards Soup

 

Makes 6 servings

2 tablespoons bacon drippings or oil

2 medium onions, chopped

2 stalks celery, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

½ pound chopped ham or sliced smoked sausage, optional

1 14-ounce can diced tomatoes

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

3 15-ounce cans pinto or other beans

4 to 6 cups ham, chicken or vegetable stock (See Note)

1 bunch collard greens

½ cup chopped ham, optional

Salt and pepper to taste

Hot sauce for serving

Sliced scallions, optional

1. Heat the drippings in a soup pot over medium-high heat. Add the onions and celery and cook until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and ham, if using; cook, stirring 30 seconds. Add tomatoes, red pepper flakes, pintos and 4 cups of stock. Bring to a boil.

2. Wash, de-stem and chop the collards. Stir them into the pot and cook until tender, 30 to 45 minutes. If mixture seems too thick, add more stock.

3. Taste and add salt and pepper to taste. Add hot sauce to taste to the pot. Garnish each bowl with scallions, if desired. Serve soup with more hot sauce at the table.

Note: To make ham stock, take 2 ham hocks or 1 meaty bone leftover from a ham, simmer with 1 chopped onion and salt and pepper to taste for 1 to 2 hours. Strain before using.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

