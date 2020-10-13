Pintos and cornbread: Ultimate Southern comfort food when there's a chill in the air

Fall is here, and early mornings carry a chill in the air, so I’m wanting to cook warm, hearty comforting foods.

Perhaps, because last week was the usual fair time — even though we had no fair because of the coronavirus pandemic — I had a craving for pinto beans and cornbread.

Pinto beans is one of my perennial favorite fair foods, especially when cooked from scratch by the members of one of our local churches or civic groups. At the fair, as at home, pintos typically come with a big hunk of freshly baked cornbread on the side.

On those colder nights of the fair, pintos and cornbread really hit the spot — warming you up, filling you up and just making you feel good all over.

It does all that at home, too, and it’ll also make you feel good about your food budget. Some grocery prices have been getting up there during the pandemic. Pintos and cornbread, though, still offer a darn good value. They really are a meal all by themselves, but feel free to add some collards or a salad on the side. They go pretty well with a pork chop or piece of fried or grilled chicken, too.

Pintos and collards also make for a great soup, as in the accompanying recipe.