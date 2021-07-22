Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant opens in Reynolda Manor with industry veterans, recipes from mom

Playa Azul Mexican Restaurant has opened in Reynolda Manor Shopping Center at 2802 Reynolda Road, taking over the space formerly occupied by Tequila Mexican.

Playa Azul, which translates to Blue Beach, is owned by father and son Casimoro Sanchez and Eduardo Sanchez.

Casimiro Sanchez is also the longtime head chef and a partner in the Monte de Rey Mexican Restaurant in Harper Hill Commons on Country Club Road. Eduardo Sanchez, 22, also worked for Monte de Rey before leaving to start Playa Azul.

“I started working in restaurants when I was 16, bussing tables,” Sanchez said. “My whole family is in the restaurant business.”

Sanchez said he chose the name Playa Azul because his family comes from the Mexican coastal state of Guerero, which includes Acapulco.

“I just like the beach,” Sanchez said. “You’ll see we decorated the restaurant with a lot of things from the beach. And we’re trying to expand the menu with more seafood. Right now, we’re just experimenting to see what works — like we added calamari last week.”

Though Casimiro Sanchez doesn’t directly work in the restaurant, he did provide a lot of the recipes, his son said. “And my dad has been helping train our cooks.”