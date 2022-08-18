Popeyes opens on South Stratford with a double drive-thru

Winston-Salem is set to get its third Popeyes fast-food restaurant.

Renovations to the former Steak ‘n Shake location at 1540 S. Stratford Road near Hanes Mall appear to be nearing completion. The Steak ‘n Shake closed last summer.

The new Popeyes will have a double drive-thru, a feature that has become more popular since the coronavirus pandemic led to an increase in restaurant takeout.

When the first Popeyes opened in Winston-Salem at 7791 North Point Blvd. in November 2019, it caused traffic snarls as fans arrived in droves, eager to sink their teeth into a chicken sandwich or other Cajun-flavored fare.

A second Popeyes opened in early 2020 near Winston-Salem State University at 510 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, at the corner of Fifth Street.

There is no word on an opening date for the new Popeyes. Calls to the company were not immediately returned.