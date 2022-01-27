Popular Charlotte restaurant comes to Winston-Salem

Forty years after opening its doors in Charlotte, the Showmars restaurant chain has come to Winston-Salem.

Showmars opened its first and only Triad restaurant Jan. 19 at 27 Harvey St. in the Hanestowne Village shopping center off Stratford Road.

Showmars, in the former spot occupied by Tijuana Flats, is open for lunch and dinner six days a week and for lunch on Sundays.

Showmars is practically an institution in Charlotte, where Greek-American George Couchell opened the first Showmars in 1982, offering a mix of Southern, American and Greek fare. Inspired in part by the popular fish camps in the area as well as the Greek foods of his native country and Southern cooking of his adopted home, Couchell was in some ways a pioneer of the fast-casual restaurant concept that is now so popular.

The restaurant offers counter ordering with table delivery, and the menu has a little bit of everything at modest prices. It’s a model that has stood the company well as it has added more and more locations in Charlotte and the surrounding communities, each with its own on-site operating partners.