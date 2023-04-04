This recipe for Parmesan portobello mushroom makes a nice vegetarian entree as well as a tasty side to simple grilled or roasted meats.
The dish can be cooked completely on a sheet pan in the oven. The important thing is to give the mushrooms a head start on the cooking before filling them to make sure they get nice and tender.
You can use almost any kind of tomato sauce here as long as it’s fairly thick. I like this with fresh basil, but you could use dried basil, or even thyme or oregano — or all three.
The addition of roasted cherry tomatoes and onion almost makes an extra sauce to go on the side.
This is great with all Parmesan, but you also can play around with the cheeses. Two combinations I like are half Parm and half Asiago and half Parm and half sharp white cheddar.
