Parmesan Portobellos

Makes 4 main-dish or 8 side-dish servings

8 portobello mushrooms

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

1 pint cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 to 3 cups marinara or pizza sauce

¼ cup fresh chopped basil

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup seasoned panko bread crumbs

1. Heat oven to 425 degrees. Remove stems from mushrooms and roughly scrape out gills. Spread mushrooms, top down, on a sheet pan. Drizzle with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Roast 10 minutes.

2. In a mixing bowl, gently toss tomatoes and garlic with about 1 tablespoon oil until well coated. Season generously with salt and pepper and toss again. Remove pan from oven and scatter tomatoes around the mushrooms.

2. Fill each mushroom with a little marinara, basil, oregano and cheese in that order. Top with panko. Drizzle panko with olive oil or spritz with cooking spray.

3. Roast 15 to 20 minutes until mushrooms are tender and cheese is bubbly.

Recipe from Michael Hastings