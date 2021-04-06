Potato soup with cheese: an all-time favorite

My father’s favorite soup was potato, and my daughters have inherited his love for it.

Every Wednesday when they were in high school, I would buy them a quart of potato soup from a local restaurant. Even today, after they have moved out of the house, I still send them a batch on occasion. (It’s a Mom thing!)

This potato soup recipe includes milk and a touch of half-and-half, there’s enough chicken stock in the broth to make it taste quite light—a good soup for almost any time of year.

Soups were made to be garnished, so this recipe has a couple tasty add-ins — crumbled blue cheese for a bit of tang and crispy bacon for a smoky, salty finish.

Serve it with any crusty, quality bread to add to your dunking pleasure. It also will help in sopping up the last couple of drops in the bowl.

I like to mash half the potatoes before stirring in the milk and cheese. Leftovers can be refrigerated for two days, but it won’t freeze particularly well—the potatoes will turn mushy.