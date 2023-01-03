Pozole will warm you on up on cold nights

This tangy, tomatillo-forward pozole can be whipped up with minimal effort.
Both filling and super-warming, it’s a verdant showcase not just for the tender, shredded chicken that gives the stew its heft but also for the hominy — dried corn that has been soaked in an alkaline solution to remove the hull and germ. The plump, slightly chewy kernels add a mild and earthy flavor that’s pretty irresistible, and it’s also a good and (unexpected) source of fiber.
Optional toppings include shredded cabbage, diced onion and thinly sliced radish for crunch and lime wedges for an extra burst of citrus flavor.
I made the broth with more tomatillos and cilantro than the original recipe because, well, I love how both ingredients taste.
Mexican oregano is stronger and less sweet than Mediterranean oregano, with a peppery bite and lemony finish; if you can’t find it, substitute dried marjoram. Look for hominy in the canned bean aisle.
Any leftover pozole verde can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days.