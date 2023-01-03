Pozole will warm you on up on cold nights

Chicken Pozole Verde

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs

1½ pounds tomatillos, husks removed and rinsed

1 large onion, chopped

3 jalapeño peppers, halved and seeds removed

2 cloves garlic

1 tablespoon dried Mexican oregano

1 teaspoon kosher salt

7 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 very large handful cilantro, stems and leaves

2 15-ounce cans white hominy, drained and rinsed well

Optional toppings: lime wedges, sliced radishes, thinly shredded cabbage, diced onions and/or chopped cilantro

1. In a large pot or Dutch oven, add chicken thighs, tomatillos, onion, jalapeños, garlic, oregano, salt and broth. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce heat to low, cover partially, and simmer for 40 minutes until chicken is fall-apart tender.

2. Transfer chicken to cutting board and shred with a fork or, once it has cooled, shred it with your fingers. Set aside.

3. Using a large slotted spoon, carefully transfer the cooked tomatillos, onions, jalapeños and garlic to a large blender. Add in a cup of the cooking liquid and the cilantro, and blend until completely smooth.

4. Carefully pour the blended mixture back into the pot and stir in the shredded chicken and hominy. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat and cook uncovered for 15 minutes. Taste and season with more salt, if necessary.

5. Serve with toppings such as fresh lime juice, thinly shredded cabbage, sliced radishes, cilantro, diced onions and Mexican oregano.

Recipe adapted from isabeleats.com