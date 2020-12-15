Prime rib makes for a memorable holiday meal during pandemic or any time

Seasoning the meat at least one day ahead of time will greatly enhance the flavor. Two to four days is ideal — so plan ahead, leaving the roast uncovered in the fridge will help dry the surface of the the meat to ensure a brown and crisp exterior after cooking.

A large and expensive cut like this needs special attention when cooking. Depending on how big the roast is and where you buy it, you might have close to $100 invested in dinner. You want to make sure it turns out right.

It may sound counterintuitive to people used to grilling ribeye steaks at high temperature, but slow roasting actually brings out the best in a rib roast.

Slow roasting, though, may not always produce a beautifully browned roast. That’s why chefs have developed a method called the reverse sear. Simply put, you cook the roast slowly, then sear it at the end of cooking.

A reverse-sear roast is roasted usually at 200 to 250 degrees, then finished for a few minutes at 500 degrees, to give the roast good color and a crisp exterior.

The reverse sear came into popularity after tests revealed that this method retained more juices than searing roasts at the beginning of cooking.

Though you can make a sauce to go with prime rib, if you have a really good piece of meat, it doesn’t need anything else. Just serve it with the cooking juices, and you will have a beef dinner to remember.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.