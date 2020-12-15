 Skip to main content
Prime rib makes for a memorable holiday meal during pandemic or any time
Pandemic or not, people are looking for something special for Christmas dinner.

And in an informal poll, my Facebook followers overwhelmingly chose prime rib as their pick for the holiday meal.

Prime rib, also known as standing rib roast, is cut from the center of the rib section of the steer. To butchers, this is known as the section from ribs #6 through #12. A roast consisting of ribs #10 through #12, known as the “first cut” or “loin end,” is considered the best, because it consists of the large single rib-eye muscle. This whole area is essentially a bunch of rib-eye steaks before they have been cut. You can get it boneless, but bone-in rib roasts typically cook better, because bones offer insulation to the meat, helping to keep it moist.

This cut is so good because it is a little-exercised muscle that is very tender and it is well-marbled with fat that when melted during cooking makes for very juicy meat.

By the way, “prime” rib is not related to the USDA rating system for beef. Instead, it simply refers to the tastiest, most tender part of the animal.

Figure about 1 pound bone-in roast per person. A bone-in roast with three to four bones might weigh 7 to 9 pounds, and the equivalent boneless rib roast might weigh 4 to 5 pounds. Either one usually can serve at least 8 people.

Seasoning the meat at least one day ahead of time will greatly enhance the flavor. Two to four days is ideal — so plan ahead, leaving the roast uncovered in the fridge will help dry the surface of the the meat to ensure a brown and crisp exterior after cooking.

A large and expensive cut like this needs special attention when cooking. Depending on how big the roast is and where you buy it, you might have close to $100 invested in dinner. You want to make sure it turns out right.

It may sound counterintuitive to people used to grilling ribeye steaks at high temperature, but slow roasting actually brings out the best in a rib roast.

Slow roasting, though, may not always produce a beautifully browned roast. That’s why chefs have developed a method called the reverse sear. Simply put, you cook the roast slowly, then sear it at the end of cooking.

A reverse-sear roast is roasted usually at 200 to 250 degrees, then finished for a few minutes at 500 degrees, to give the roast good color and a crisp exterior.

The reverse sear came into popularity after tests revealed that this method retained more juices than searing roasts at the beginning of cooking.

5 ways independent restaurants struggled to keep the doors open in 2020

Though you can make a sauce to go with prime rib, if you have a really good piece of meat, it doesn’t need anything else. Just serve it with the cooking juices, and you will have a beef dinner to remember.

Reverse Sear Prime Rib

Makes 6 to 8 servings

1 7-pound first-cut beef standing rib roast (3 bones)

Kosher salt and pepper

1. Cut slits 1 inch apart in crosshatch pattern in fat cap of roast, being careful not to cut into meat. Rub 2 tablespoons salt and 1 to 2 teaspoons black pepper thoroughly over roast and into slits. Refrigerate uncovered for 24 to 72 hours.

2. Adjust oven rack to middle position. Heat to 225 degrees. Place roast, fat side up, on wire rack set in rimmed baking sheet or roasting pan. Roast until meat registers 110 to 115 degrees for rare or 120 to 125 for medium-rare, 3 to 4 hours. (The roast will cook a bit more after this).

5. Remove roast from oven and let rest at room temperature while increasing oven temperature to 500 degrees.

6. Pour off any juices from pan, then return roast to oven and cook until exterior is browned and crisp, 6 to 10 minutes. (The roast also can be browned under the broiler; watch carefully to avoid burning.) At this point, the meat should have reached about 120 for rare or 130 for medium-rare.

7. Transfer roast to cutting board and let rest 15 to 20 minutes. With ribs facing up, slice along the contour of the ribs to remove bones. Then cut boneless roast into ¾-inch-thick pieces. You may wish to season each slice with a little sat. Defat juices as needed and pass at the table with the beef.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

