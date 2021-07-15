Providence, Hoots team up for beer dinner July 25

Providence at the Manor House in Clemmons will hold a beer dinner in collaboration with Winston-Salem brewer Hoots Beer Co. on July 25.
The dinner will have two seatings, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Manor House, 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons, inside Tanglewood Park.
The menu will include a sweet potato cake with harissa and pulled chicken, heirloom tomato and strawberry salad, coffee-rubbed tomahawk pork chop, seared scallops with white-bean hummus, and rum-pineapple bread pudding.
Featured Hoots beers will include the Cueberry Summer Ale, Grasshopper IPA, Extra ESB and Payne Road Stout.
Tickets are $65 a person, available at providences.org.
336-727-7394
@mhastingsWSJ