 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Providence, Hoots team up for beer dinner July 28
0 Comments

Providence, Hoots team up for beer dinner July 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Providence at the Manor House in Clemmons will hold a beer dinner in collaboration with Winston-Salem brewer Hoots Beer Co. on July 28.

The dinner will have two seatings, at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. at the Manor House, 4201 Manor House Circle, Clemmons, inside Tanglewood Park.

The menu will include a sweet potato cake with harissa and pulled chicken, heirloom tomato and strawberry salad, coffee-rubbed tomahawk pork chop, seared scallops with white-bean hummus, and rum-pineapple bread pudding.

Featured Hoots beers will include the Cueberry Summer Ale, Gashopper IPA, Extra ESB and Payne Road Stout.

Tickets are $65 a person, available at www.providencews.org.

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Celebs born on the 20th of July: Giselle Bundchen, Julianne Hough, Sandra Oh and more

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News