Providence is taking over dining at Tanglewood Park. Earl's owners plan new concept in DoubleTree space

Providence moved into the DoubleTree when it opened in 2015 mainly because operation of the restaurant there would provide on-the-job training to its culinary program graduates. Providence's operations there were limited to dining. It was not involved in operation of the hotel.

One appeal of working at Tanglewood, Bacon said, is the ability to add hotel training experience for program graduates.

Bacon said that the Manor House’s breakfast service will be limited to overnight guests for the time being. “We will do that through the end of the year and then reassess,” he said.

The Clubhouse Grill will be open to the public seven days a week.

Bacon said he expects to start operations at Tanglewood the week of Oct. 5.

Deputy County Manager Damon Sanders-Pratt said that Providence gains approval to operate at Tanglewood for a little less than a year. “If things go well, we can extend it for a longer time at the discretion of the commissioners," he said.

Sanders-Pratt said that the county contracts other services at Tanglewood, too, including operations at the tennis courts and stables. But this is the first time, to his knowledge, that the county has contracted out dining services.